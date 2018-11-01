Muscatine's football program had plenty of youth on the field this season. At some points, it had a half-dozen sophomores playing varsity.
Three of those sophomores who saw considerable playing time, Tim Nimely, Eli Gaye and Togeh Deseh, earned first team all-district honors this week in Class 4A District 4.
Nimely, Muscatine's primary tailback, rushed for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. He had a season-high 257 yards against Pleasant Valley, a week after racking up 236 versus Iowa City High.
Gaye was among the state leaders with 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven scores. He had seven grabs for 165 yards and two touchdowns against district champion Iowa City West.
Deseh, a 285-pound defensive tackle, recorded 25 tackles (6.5 for loss) and recovered two fumbles.
Coach Jake Mueller's team had two players make the second team in quarterback Carson Orr and defensive back Takpor Tiah.
Orr, a senior, completed 57 percent of his passes and threw for 1,435 yards. He finished with 13 touchdowns versus five interceptions.
Tiah, a junior, was the team's leading tackler with 64 stops. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Muskies, who finished the year with a 5-4 mark.
Defensive lineman Dalton Sell, lineman Shane Mathias and tight end Cooper Zeck were honorable mention selections.
PV quarterback Max Slavens and Iowa City West nose guard Landon Green were named the offensive and defensive player of the year in the district.
