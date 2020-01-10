There wasn't much offense to speak of in the early going Friday night in Muscatine between the Muskies and the Bettendorf Bulldogs.
Though an optimist would say that meant good defense was played by both sides.
Bettendorf held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter was done and then rode explosive second and fourth quarters to a 57-37 boys basketball win.
Although it was too late in this one, the Muskies (1-8, 1-4 MAC) hope a hot fourth quarter can spark some confidence going forward.
Muscatine was down 38-12 entering the fourth, but as a team shot 7-of-13 from the floor, six of which were threes, and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line to close out the game.
"We hope (that boosts confidence)," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "Every time we see something good we hope, (but) it's a always a challenge to see what happens next.
"We're just going to come out every game and try to get better, keep on working on (our) shooting, and see what happens."
Both teams combined to shoot 3-of-12 from the floor and 0-of-2 from the free-throw line in the opening period.
The third quarter played out similar to the first, albeit more scoring as the teams combined for 19 points coming out of halftime. But the Bulldogs (3-6, 3-2) outscored the Muskies 13-6 in the third quarter.
"I thought our defense was really solid," Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. "We were in good position. That helps (the offense) when you know you can get stops."
At the halftime break, Bettendorf had two players match or outscore the Muskies' team total of six points. Those were seniors Joseph Byrne (who had seven at the break) and Jake Hornbuckle (6).
"We only took 11 shots in the first half," Windham said. "You have to shoot the ball to score."
Byrne didn't score in the second half. But his seven points were equaled by teammate Carson Ohlweiler, a junior, and that stood as the team-high on the Bulldogs' side.
Bettendorf had 12 players score in the game and the Bulldogs shot 35 free throws, making 19 of them.
"We feel like, offensively, we have a lot of guys that are capable, but have not been real aggressive," Clark said. "One thing we've been emphasizing is initiating contact and getting to the foul line."
Said Windham: "They're a very physical team. In our league, they're more of a 'pound it inside, beat you up' type team and we just don't do well against teams like that."
Junior big man Josh Dieckman scored 11 to lead the Muskies offensively. Junior Noah Yahn finished with 10. Sophomore Braden Hufford netted two 3s in the fourth to finish with six points to round out the high scorers for Muscatine.
Dating back to their last game, Dieckman was 2-of-17 before finding some rhythm in the second half against Bettendorf. The 6-foot-7 junior knocked down three of his last four field goal attempts — all his makes were from 3-point range — and went 2-of-2 from the free throw line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.