Experience and scoring.
Muscatine lacked in both areas, and host Bettendorf had it in spades on Tuesday night as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 58-24 win over the visiting Muskies.
Muscatine, which fell to 0-8 on the season and 0-5 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, shot just 22 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free throw line in the loss.
“We struggle to score, as you can tell,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. Meanwhile, the experienced Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 MAC) spread the ball around and found open shooters. Five different players combined to make nine 3-pointers in the first half as Bettendorf opened up a 42-18 halftime lead.
“They’re an experienced club. When you have a team that’s senior-dominated and has been playing together for a couple of years, you can see the difference,” Windham said. “Our seniors have no playing experience at all.”
Ohio State commit D.J. Carton scored a season-low 11 points to lead Bettendorf, but the Bulldogs had five players score at least eight points. Bettendorf made 10 of its 23 shots from beyond the arc in the contest.
Muscatine sophomore Noah Yahn had 13 points to lead all scorers, but did it on 4-of-15 shooting.
“We’re still trying to find out who can do what, even in our eighth game,” Windham said. “We’re relying too much on half-court offense, and that’s not how the game is played. You’ve got to score on steals off of defense. You’ve got to score off of rebounds on missed shots. And we’re not clicking on any of that yet.”
