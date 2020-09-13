Muskies' Long commits to Wartburg

With restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruiting process was a little more stressful for Muscatine's Zoey Long.
The process, though, ultimately led Long to decide that her next stop will be at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. The Knights, a Division III program, compete in the American Rivers Conference.
"I'm excited about this decision, I think I'll fit in well with their program," Long said. "And I'm excited to be able to focus on my senior season and playing (for the Muskies) with my friends."
Long led the Muskies in scoring last season with 13 points a game on 38% shooting from the floor. She also added 23 assists and 21 steals.
Her season was rewarded by a selection to the Mississippi Athletic Conference first team as well as the Class 5A Region 8 team and collecting the Journal's Player of the Year distinction for the 2019-20 season.
Now that the recruiting process is in the rear-view mirror, Long is focused on guiding the Muskies to a winning season this winter.
"There were some challenges in the process," Long said. "During the summer, we weren't able to make visits, so it was different, but I was able to get up (to Wartburg on Saturday) and make my decision.
"Their campus is beautiful and they have a great program."
The Knights ended last season ranked eighth after going 14-2 in conference play and 25-4 overall. Wartburg's run came to end when the team suffered a 67-63 home defeat to No. 11 Whitman College in the second round of NCAA tournament. Wartburg was regular-season conference champions for the fourth consecutive year.
Muscatine finished 11-11 overall and 8-8 in MAC play to finish in the middle of the conference.
"We are very excited for Zoey," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "She found a great fit and it's wonderful to see her rewarded for her hard work.
"Zoey spends countless hours in the gym and has truly earned this opportunity. We look forward to her senior season and watching her game continue to develop at the next level."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!