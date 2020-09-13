Muskies' Long commits to Wartburg

With restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruiting process was a little more stressful for Muscatine's Zoey Long.

The process, though, ultimately led Long to decide that her next stop will be at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. The Knights, a Division III program, compete in the American Rivers Conference.

"I'm excited about this decision, I think I'll fit in well with their program," Long said. "And I'm excited to be able to focus on my senior season and playing (for the Muskies) with my friends."

Long led the Muskies in scoring last season with 13 points a game on 38% shooting from the floor. She also added 23 assists and 21 steals.

Her season was rewarded by a selection to the Mississippi Athletic Conference first team as well as the Class 5A Region 8 team and collecting the Journal's Player of the Year distinction for the 2019-20 season.

Now that the recruiting process is in the rear-view mirror, Long is focused on guiding the Muskies to a winning season this winter.

"There were some challenges in the process," Long said. "During the summer, we weren't able to make visits, so it was different, but I was able to get up (to Wartburg on Saturday) and make my decision.