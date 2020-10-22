Muskies look for different outcome second time against Bettendorf

Muscatine isn't expecting a different game stylistically when it lines up for a rematch against the Bettendorf Bulldogs, but the Muskies are hoping for a different outcome as the sides meet in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

When they met on Oct. 2, the game was tied at seven at halftime.

Bettendorf then proceeded to explode for two touchdowns in the third quarter, proving to be the difference as the Bulldogs captured a 21-7 win in Muscatine.

This time around, the Bulldogs will host when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

With no game last week since there were only four games across the state in Class 4A, the Muskies used the bye week to rest, get healthy, study film and accommodate some underclassmen the team decided to move up to varsity for the playoffs.

"We spent the bye week really focusing on the fundamentals and some basics about Bettendorf," said senior linebacker Josh Thomas. "Then this week, we really focused fine-tuning our game plan and figuring out how we want to take them on.

"I remember getting pulled up my sophomore year, and it really put into perspective the community the football program has and how they all love each other and work hard for each other."