The Muscatine girls basketball team had only senior among its top six scorers last season.
Returning such a young, productive group meant the Muskies had every reason to come into the new season optimistic that they could improve upon last year’s 8-13 record.
While optimism is still running strong, the loss of leading scorer Alicia Garica for the entire season has put a damper on things.
“We talk a lot about adapting," Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said, “and we feel like we’ve already been in adaptive mode with Alicia’s injury, with some people adjusting to new roles, with some youth coming up.”
Garcia, a junior, underwent knee surgery in August to relieve lingering knee issues and was given a six-to-eight month recovery timeline.
The Muskies were put in the unenviable position to sit their returning Northern Iowa commit for the season.
The team believes looking after Garcia’s long-term health and focusing beyond this season is not only the right decision but the only decision.
Garcia averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and two blocks per game last season as a sophomore.
“It’s been kind of rough, but ... we had a lot of (the) summer and all of the fall to prepare and work together and get our groove without (Garcia), even though it’s been really hard without her,” senior Emily Woepking said.
The Muskies are focused on what they will have on the court for the 2019-20 season.
Without Garcia, the two returning leading scorers from last season are junior Zoey Long and Woepking. Long averaged 9.6 points per contest and Woepking 4.8. Furthermore, Woepking led the team in assists (31) and steals (35).
Considering the youth Muscatine has returning, last year’s struggles may pay dividends this season now that so many underclassmen come back with some experience.
“The experience will really help us in knowing what we can improve from last year and trying to close out close games,” Long said.
“I liked the time that our kids got last year on the floor,” Orvis said. "We got a lot of valuable minutes at the varsity level by playing a lot of sophomores and a couple of juniors that are now seniors. Hopefully, that time begins to accumulate and all those reps begin to accumulate.
“I really liked how competitive we were .. we’ve just got to learn how to close out ball games.”
Perhaps no better matchup illustrates the strides the team made over the course of last year better than the Muskies’ two games against Iowa City High.
The Little Hawks defeated the Muskies 65-19 in mid-December. Even though City High ended the Muskies’ season in the first game of tournament play, Long nearly out-produced the entire Muscatine scoring output from the first game by going for 18 points in last season’s finale.
The Muskies lost 63-51, but they managed to put a little fear into the team that beat them by 46 the first time around.
That mindset may come in handy during the season as well.
The Muskies play six of their first seven games on the road, including Tuesday night's season opener at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The schedule flips later in the season with six of Muscatine's last nine games at home.
“It’s just part of it,” Orvis said. "Hopefully, we can settle in a little bit and … we’ll just take those (road) games one at a time.”
Muscatine opens Mississippi Athletic Conference play next Tuesday at home against Pleasant Valley.
“Our coach does a really good job of prepping us for every team we play," Woepking said, "so that’s really nice. We’re just going to kind of have to see how it goes. A lot of teams (in the conference) lost a lot of good players, and we lost some too."
