Muskies look to close regular season with win

Although its been the Muscatine offense that provided the electricity needed for the Muskies to rip off consecutive wins in Weeks 4 and 5, the Muskie defense has brought the power all season.

Last week, the defense provided the points, too.

Against Bettendorf last Friday, senior linebacker Reed Ulses overpowered a Bulldog receiver running along the sideline, and ended up going 21 yards the opposite way for a touchdown. At the time, the score put Muscatine up 7-0.

“I just went to make the tackle, and as I wrapped him up, he left the ball a little loose, so I just pried at it a little bit,” Ulses said, “and then, (the ball) was in my hands and nobody was in front of me.”

Ultimately, the Muskies were defeated by Bettendorf, 21-7. Field position and penalties put the defensive unit’s back against the wall. But the Muskies are hopeful those mistakes have been fixed.

“We focused on us,” head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “We’ve been doing a good job there, but the penalties came back to bite us and field position, we found out that everything is important, offense, defense and special teams.”