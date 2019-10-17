Despite the struggles that the Muscatine football team has experienced this season, its competitive spirit won't allow the team to quit.
In fact, the opposite is true.
The Muskies (1-6, 0-3 Class 4A District 4) are still out to prove they’re a good football team, just one on the wrong end of a few bounces — a team playing a game of inches that’s come up a quarter-inch short.
"We want to come together and play our best football of the year and finish strong," head coach Jake Mueller said. "We want to send our seniors off the right way, (and) at the same time ... build some momentum heading into next season with a lot of underclassmen returning."
With Iowa City West (2-5, 2-1 Class 4A, district 4) coming to town, the Muskies will get a chance to prove their worth against another quality opponent.
West comes in with just two wins overall, but with both coming in district play. And with one of those coming against Pleasant Valley, which also has two district wins, West has a hold on second place in the district.
Which means the Muskies get a chance to play the spoiler.
The Trojans come in with a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Marcus Morgan has attempted 184 passes this season, completing 60.9 percent of them for 1,353 yards. West also boasts three runners who have 50 or more carries but none with more than 70. Tyuss Bell leads the rushing attack with 265 yards on the ground, followed by Morgan (177 yards) and Marchaun Hoover (145).
Morgan, a junior, has been offered a football scholarship by Iowa State as well as a baseball scholarship by Iowa.
"It all starts with their QB," said Mueller. "He is the real deal, a legit Division 1 QB who can throw and run and make good decisions.
"His ability to extend plays with his feet, and make any throw on the field, puts a lot of pressure on defenses."
Thus when the Trojan offense is on the field, it will be a real test of one team's strength versus the other's.
Conversely, the Muskies will enter with a question mark at quarterback.
After going with a two-headed attack early in the season with Sam Wieskamp and Zander Morgan, Jake Draves emerged from the pack and looked to have a firm grasp on the job. However, Draves left the Linn-Mar game injured and did not return. Following Draves’ exit, both Wieskamp and Morgan made appearances.
Although the passing game hasn't really clicked thus far, wide receivers Eli Gaye and Zach Hardy each have double-digit yards per catch numbers.
Muscatine again will figure to feature Tim Nimely heavily on offense out of the backfield. Last week at Linn-Mar, the junior had 129 yards on 21 carries. For the season, he’s up to 709 yards (with a 5.8-yard average) and seven scores.
However, there's been a number of other Muskies — especially on defense — who have put together solid campaigns.
"Nick Petersen has played a number of different positions for us. ... (He) provides toughness and physicality that we look for," Mueller said. "Reed Ulses has really stepped up on the defensive side of the ball. He has learned about every position on defense ... (and) Diego Rangel has had a really good season at outside linebacker."
While it has been a frustrating season for the Muskies, they relish the opportunity to finish the season with two home games.
"With where we are at, it is nice to be able to finish the last two games at home," said Mueller. "We look forward to playing and competing in front of our home crowd."
