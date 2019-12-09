The Muscatine bowling team has experienced a lot of success in the recent past. This year appears to be a rebuilding year for the team, but the Muskies are determined to delay that process and get back to achieving similar accomplishments as in years past.
Both the boys and girls teams experienced success at the Class 3A state tournament last season. While the girls accomplished a little more as a team to conclude last season, it’s the boys who boast the most returners this season.
The girls placed second as a team at state while the boys took fifth, with Noah Miller finishing fourth overall as an individual.
“I think they have a great shot at getting back to state,” Muscatine head coach Brian Chapman said. “(The boys team) has five core guys coming back from last year that have the potential to go on.”
On the boys side, the Muskies will look for their top performers from a year ago to continue to grow.
At state, Miller scored a two-game series of 465, which included a 245 for the first game in Waterloo.
Miller earned a Mississippi Athletic Conference second-team nod for his efforts a year ago, as did now-senior Carter Riley. Plus, the Muskies got an honorable mention for Marcus Madsen, who is a junior this season.
Of the returners, Riley had the highest average a season ago with a 202.4 game average. Miller ended last year with a 195.9 game average and Madsen held a 195 average through last season.
Riley bowled a high score of 254 for the Muskies, which was a team best for the season among bowlers returning this year.
All three return to make up what should be a talented core for the Muskies to build around this year as they try and make it back to state.
“We’d definitely like to make it back to state,” Caleb Sturbenz said. “We have a good chemistry. We all have our own different way of doing things.”
Girls aim to replicate last season: The Muscatine girls bowling team put on a fantastic performance to cap off last season after a slow start at the Class 3A state tournament.
Ultimately, the girls went on to capture second place as a team, falling 20 pins shy of state champion Waukee.
But three key bowlers for the Muskies — Gabi Evans, Donna Beauchamp and Gracie Brossart — have all since graduated.
“(The girls) lost a lot of people, but have some new ones coming up,” Chapman said. “We’ll take a look and see, maybe do some more adjustments, we’ll see what happens.
“Everyone (in the MAC) looks equal,” Chapman added.
While the Muskies will have to find replacements for a couple of those now gone, they will get an important member of last season’s second-place team back in the form of senior Kayla Maurer.
Along with Evans, Maurer was a first-team all-conference selection last season.
Maurer returns after posting a 186.6 game average in 2018-19 and had a high of 243. But beyond Maurer, only senior Emily Payne returns. Payne's single-game average last year was 156.6.
“This year, we’re hoping to get everyone doing well,” Payne said, “this year we only have two people who have been here previously. We’re hoping to either make it to state as a team or send (a couple of individuals).”
