Muskies looking to follow Nimely, Deseh's lead

Togeh Deseh didn't like having his routine thrown off before one of the biggest matches of his life, but wrestling at the Class 3A state tournament had to take the back seat to one pretty important thing.
Becoming a U.S. citizen.
Deseh took the Oath of Allegiance at the federal building in Des Moines on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020, then raced over to take the mat at the nearby Wells Fargo Arena, where he wrestled in the state quarterfinals at heavyweight.
The wild morning hours that day ended up being the last of Deseh's wrestling season as he lost the match to Maddox Borcherding-Johnson of Norwalk by a 5-3 final.
"I got really close to placing last year, I know I could've placed," Deseh said. "I usually warm up for like 20 minutes, but I literally got there five minutes before I had to go out. I felt like I was controlling the match, but he got my arm and rolled me."
But with citizenship card in hand, Deseh, who came to the United States as a Liberian refugee at age 2, still won the day.
Now a senior, Deseh is determined to make it back to Des Moines again and have a more traditional state wrestling experience.
And he's not the only Muskie this season looking to end the season at the Wells Fargo Arena.
"I want to place in the top four at state this year," Deseh said. "Last year was pretty disappointing."
Muscatine returns Deseh, who went 25-7 last season, and two more wrestlers who took to the mat at state in 2019-20 in Tim Nimely and Mason Crabtree. Since-graduated Cedric Castillo was the fourth Muskie to go.
As a team, Muscatine finished fifth at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet last season behind North Scott, Assumption, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
"With the group we have coming back," Muscatine head coach Joe Kane said, "they all have big goals. And we have big goals for them. We are very confident they can achieve those goals and that we have a program here pushing forward and helping them get there.
"It's always about taking that next step."
Entering this season, The Predicament ranks Nimely fourth in Class 3A at the 170-pound weight class. Deseh checks in No. 5 at 285.
Nimely gave Muscatine its first state place-winner in a decade last season with a fifth-place medal to finish with a 44-10 record.
Now a senior, Nimely is hoping for his third career appearance at state to come in a few months.
"I'm looking to make it back to Des Moines with my guys, and hopefully take a few new guys there this year," Nimely said. "Be a state champ, that's my goal."
Nimely became the all-time career rushing leader this past season for MHS, finalizing his varsity football career with 2,759 yards. But nagging injuries limited him through the season.
However, the Muskies' 170-pounder says he feels good heading into the wrestling season as he attempts to solidify his spot as one of Muscatine's best wrestlers as well as football players.
"It feels good being back here," Nimely said. "I've been taking care of myself. Stretching and icing ... all the little stuff to make sure I'm ready to go.
"I feel more versatile with my shots (this season)."
Crabtree went 38-16 as a sophomore and looks to start his own streak of state-qualifying after going as a 126-pounder. As a junior this season, Crabtree slides up at least one weight class to 132, but could even go up another to 138 as the Muskies adjust their lineup.
"For Mason and Togeh, being state qualifiers last year, this year they're looking to be on the podium," Kane said. "For Tim, we're looking for him to contend to be a state champion."
Muscatine's strength on the mat lies in those established wrestlers, who happen to be in the middle to heavyweight classes.
The lighter weights will be a bit of a work in progress, especially after Muscatine got off to a delayed start. MHS is fresh out of a two-week span of virtual learning that put an end to all practices and athletic events, pushing the start of the season back.
"We always wrestle with a sense of gratitude," Kane said. "And there's certainly a sense of that this season, because it's already been taken away from us ... We just want to focus on the opportunities we have."
However, there's much to be excited about as Muscatine looks around the room and pinpoints who may be able to cap off this season with a debut appearance at state.
"We have some wrestlers that are knocking on the door, we think we can get some of them to Des Moines as well," Kane said. "It's about setting our sights high and putting in the work to get there."
Juniors Jett Fridley and Connor Beck each won at least 24 matches last season. Fridley could wrestle at 145 or 152 in 2020-21 while Beck is slotted in at 160.
Nathan Beatty also returns for the Muskies. The 220-pound senior looks to build on his 19-27 junior campaign.
Even being able to fill all 14 weight classes would be a win for the Muskies, bringing an opportunity to score some points in classes that opponents have open as Muscatine begins its season Monday in West Liberty at 5:30 p.m. for a triangular with the host Comets and Pleasant Valley.
"(Last season) was a process of trying to fill weights, and then it was a process of getting those guys filling the weights to rise to the occasion and grow into varsity wrestlers," Kane said. "And that's pretty much the same recipe this year. We're strong in at least half the weights and I think we can fill a lineup or at least close."
