Muskies looking to follow Nimely, Deseh's lead

"We always wrestle with a sense of gratitude," Kane said. "And there's certainly a sense of that this season, because it's already been taken away from us ... We just want to focus on the opportunities we have."

However, there's much to be excited about as Muscatine looks around the room and pinpoints who may be able to cap off this season with a debut appearance at state.

"We have some wrestlers that are knocking on the door, we think we can get some of them to Des Moines as well," Kane said. "It's about setting our sights high and putting in the work to get there."

Juniors Jett Fridley and Connor Beck each won at least 24 matches last season. Fridley could wrestle at 145 or 152 in 2020-21 while Beck is slotted in at 160.

Nathan Beatty also returns for the Muskies. The 220-pound senior looks to build on his 19-27 junior campaign.

Even being able to fill all 14 weight classes would be a win for the Muskies, bringing an opportunity to score some points in classes that opponents have open as Muscatine begins its season Monday in West Liberty at 5:30 p.m. for a triangular with the host Comets and Pleasant Valley.

"(Last season) was a process of trying to fill weights, and then it was a process of getting those guys filling the weights to rise to the occasion and grow into varsity wrestlers," Kane said. "And that's pretty much the same recipe this year. We're strong in at least half the weights and I think we can fill a lineup or at least close."

