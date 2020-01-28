DAVENPORT, Iowa — In a one-point game going into the fourth quarter, whichever team made the little plays was going to pull out the Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle between Muscatine and Davenport West.
It was the visiting Muskies this time who got to the 50-50 balls, took smart shots and made their free throws which helped the visitors knock off West, 65-59, at the Falcons' nest on Tuesday night.
Muscatine led 45-44 going into the final period.
The Muskies (3-11, 3-7 MAC) made seven of their nine field goal attempts, converted six of their eight free throws and had only one turnover in the final six minutes of the game.
Muscatine got big makes from Josh Dieckman, Waker Cler, Noah Yahn and Briggs Miller down the stretch.
Dieckman led the Muskies with 24 points and nine rebounds while Yahn added another 12 points. Cler chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Muskies coach John Windham said, despite Muscatine's overall record, he is starting to see his team make big improvements the last few games.
"We are starting to believe in each other and that is something we have struggled with all year," Windham said. "The last two games, we've really played as team. A lot of people know about Dieckman and Yahn but all sorts of guys made contributions tonight.
"Braden Hufford, Briggs Miller came off the bench and got some key baskets and made some key steals. In that fourth quarter, we got back to what we've done well the last few games and that is playing defense."
Muscatine did clamp down when it had to, allowing just one West field goal in the final 5:11 of the contest.
The Falcons (2-10, 0-9) missed their final seven shots. On the offensive end, Muscatine did not take a shot outside of the lane in the final few minutes as Dieckman and Reed Ulses had conventional three-point plays and Yahn and Miller made layups off of good passes from Hufford and Jacob Thomas.
Dieckman said the team needed to be smart with their shot selection after making some not-so-smart choices the previous contest.
"Coach got on us after we took some dumb shots late in the game before," Dieckman said. "I think we did a better job of just moving without the ball and looking for the open guys. But it starts on defense, when we can play that kind of defense, it just helps us get into the flow on the offensive end."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.