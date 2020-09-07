Muskies match 2019's win total as Comets continue dominance

Saturday’s volleyball tournament in Muscatine served several purposes for the Muskies as well as the West Liberty Comets.

Muscatine not only avenged their first loss of the season against Burlington but also got to see how it stacked up against the Class 3A Comets, who stayed undefeated through the weekend in their effort to make a return trip to the state tournament this season.

When the two area schools squared off, West Liberty came away the winner, but the Muskies proved to be the Comets’ toughest competition of the day. It was Muscatine’s only loss of tournament as the Muskies finished 3-1 while the Comets were the weekend's lone unscathed team.

Of the other teams involved, Mediapolis went 0-4 to start their season, Burlington beat the Bulldogs but lost three others and Williamsburg split 2-2, losing to both the Muskies and Comets.

Now at 6-2 for the season, the Muskies, under first-year head coach Kara Russell, have now equaled last season’s win total, when they finished 6-18 overall.

“There are things we definitely have to work on, but it’s nice to have weekend tournaments to do that and play different teams,” said Russell. “It was a benefit for us, even if we did lose against a really good team (in West Liberty).”