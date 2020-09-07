Muskies match 2019's win total as Comets continue dominance

Saturday’s volleyball tournament in Muscatine served several purposes for the Muskies as well as the West Liberty Comets.
Muscatine not only avenged their first loss of the season against Burlington but also got to see how it stacked up against the Class 3A Comets, who stayed undefeated through the weekend in their effort to make a return trip to the state tournament this season.
When the two area schools squared off, West Liberty came away the winner, but the Muskies proved to be the Comets’ toughest competition of the day. It was Muscatine’s only loss of tournament as the Muskies finished 3-1 while the Comets were the weekend's lone unscathed team.
Of the other teams involved, Mediapolis went 0-4 to start their season, Burlington beat the Bulldogs but lost three others and Williamsburg split 2-2, losing to both the Muskies and Comets.
Now at 6-2 for the season, the Muskies, under first-year head coach Kara Russell, have now equaled last season’s win total, when they finished 6-18 overall.
“There are things we definitely have to work on, but it’s nice to have weekend tournaments to do that and play different teams,” said Russell. “It was a benefit for us, even if we did lose against a really good team (in West Liberty).”
In the second set of Muscatine's game against Mediapolis, junior Grace Bode took over service with the score 16-14 in favor of the Bulldogs, but Bode would serve out the set, notching a couple aces in the process as Muscatine would win the set 21-16.
Only two matches went the full three sets, and neither involved Muscatine or West Liberty.
The Comets beat the Muskies 21-17, 21-15. Besides Muscatine, Mediapolis was the only other team to get into double-digits against West Liberty both games, but the Comets took care of them 21-13, 21-12.
But the tournament was symbolic of where each program is at.
Though off to a hot start, Muscatine is still figuring some things out with their young team. But they continue to enjoy the emergence of junior Meadow Freers and senior Olivia Harmon as hitters opposite Madi Petersen.
Harmon had nearly half of her 11 kills for the day against Burlington while Freers matched Harmon's five against the Grayhounds and went on to collect 12 more over the Muskies' other three matches.
“It was another awesome opportunity for us to try different things out and see what works and what doesn’t. We came in here and definitely did a lot better than we did at the triangular (to begin the year, losing to Burlington),” Russell said. “I think overall, we just played more as a team. Being together day after day, we just keep getting more and more connected every time we play.”
On the other hand, head coach Ruben Galvan is fine-tuning his West Liberty (9-0) team that returns most of its state-qualifying team from 2019.
Coming into the new season, West Liberty’s biggest hole to fill was that of the graduated Morgan Peterson at setter.
But Saturday’s tournament only further cemented Brooklyn Buysse as the Comets’ heir apparent. Buysse ended the day with 69 assists over the four matches. The sophomore now has 176 assists thus far this season.
Junior Drake commit Macy Daufeldt recorded 29 kills on the day while senior teammate Martha Pace had six kills in each of the Comets’ matches. However, Galvan had some mixed feelings on the team’s performance.
“We didn’t particularly put on a show … but we’re happy coming in here and going 4-0,” Galvan said. “It’s a good weekend, it gets us ready for some big game coming up.”
Galvan used the tournament to spread the playing time around a little more than usual.
“You just never know,” he said. “It was a good chance to get everyone in and see what you’ve got on the bench and how they can help you in the future.”
