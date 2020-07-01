Muskies need extras to complete sweep of North

With two key games in the Mississippi Athletic Conference softball race looming, Muscatine was looking to tune itself up for what lies ahead.
As it turned out, the Muskies' Wednesday night nonconference doubleheader at MAC rival Davenport North turned out to be the ideal challenge for next week's rugged stretch.
Scoring two fifth-inning runs to break a tie en route to a 6-3 victory over the Wildcats in the opener, Muscatine had to rally in the nightcap to force extra innings, with a heads-up play giving the Muskies the sweep with an 8-7, nine-inning win.
After designated player Becca Haag walked to open the top of the ninth against North relief pitcher Maddy Wardlow, she took an extra base to advance to third on Maura Chalupa's sacrifice bunt.
However, Haag (2-for-4, two runs) was not done. Seeing nobody covering home plate after North catcher Hannah Healey covered third, she sprinted home with the tiebreaking run.
"I was talking to the next batter (Karly Ricketts), and I saw Becca running past me," said Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins. "It was a heads-up play on her part."
For North coach Doug Beasley, that final play as well as the two hard-fought Wednesday losses was something for his 4-8 club to build on after a conference sweep of Clinton this past Monday.
"We had two balls hit to the fence for the last outs in both games," said Beasley. "I'm proud of how our team battled and fought. We got down early in both games, and we came back.
"The energy was fantastic in our dugout from our entire team. That's where we need to be if we want to get to where we think we should be this year."
Muscatine sophomore Bree Seaman tossed four innings of scoreless relief to earn the second-game win after she went the distance in the opener.
In that first game, she gave up four fourth-inning runs on a two-run homer by North's Molly Freeman and a two-out RBI single by McKenna Rebarcak by singling in Rylee Blake with the go-ahead tally in a two-run fifth.
"I definitely needed that," Seaman said, "to bring the team up and bring myself up."
The nightcap saw the teams duel back and forth, with the Wildcats getting a three-run, pinch-hit homer by Lilly Dierkes to take a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning after trailing 3-0 through the first two frames.
However, Olivia Harmon singled and scored on an error in the top of the sixth, then Kaylynn Salyars (3-for-5, two RBIs) knocked in Blake with the tying run.
North got the first two runners on in the last of the seventh on singles by Freeman and Morgan Newmyer, both of whom went 3-for-4 in the second game. However, Seaman was able to work out of the jam.
"We definitely needed these games to be ready for next week," said Seaman of the 11-1, second-place Muskies' trips to first-place Davenport Assumption on Monday and third-place Bettendorf next Thursday.
"We had to fight hard all the way through."
