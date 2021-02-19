Muskies' Nimely, Deseh earn spot on medals stand

DES MOINES — For the first time in a decade, the Muscatine wrestling program can boast it has multiple state place winners in the same season.

Seniors Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh will come home from Wells Fargo Arena with medals following victories Friday at the Class 3A state tournament.

After Nimely was pinned in Friday night’s semifinal round and Deseh pulled out a consolation victory, the Muscatine duo can finish as high as third place with a pair of wins Saturday.

It marks the 11th time in program history the Muskies have had multiple place winners, the first since 2010 when Juan Coulter and Derek Minch each finished fifth.

And for a program continuing to build, it is a significant development.

“Having examples of guys that have done it is such a useful tool,” Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. “When your teammates have done it and you’ve seen how to get it done, it makes it easier.

“It isn’t just seeing the path and how they got there, but seeing the hard work they put in to get there.”