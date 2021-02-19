Muskies' Nimely, Deseh earn spot on medals stand

DES MOINES — For the first time in a decade, the Muscatine wrestling program can boast it has multiple state place winners in the same season.
Seniors Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh will come home from Wells Fargo Arena with medals following victories Friday at the Class 3A state tournament.
After Nimely was pinned in Friday night’s semifinal round and Deseh pulled out a consolation victory, the Muscatine duo can finish as high as third place with a pair of wins Saturday.
It marks the 11th time in program history the Muskies have had multiple place winners, the first since 2010 when Juan Coulter and Derek Minch each finished fifth.
And for a program continuing to build, it is a significant development.
“Having examples of guys that have done it is such a useful tool,” Muscatine coach Joe Kane said. “When your teammates have done it and you’ve seen how to get it done, it makes it easier.
“It isn’t just seeing the path and how they got there, but seeing the hard work they put in to get there.”
Nimely avenged his only regular-season loss of the year in the quarterfinals with a 9-5 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ivan Thomas. Nimely had three takedowns in the first 90 seconds to set the tone.
“Just getting redemption feels good,” Nimely said. “Going into the match, I was telling myself to stick the first shot. That’s what I always do. I just take a guy down first and go from there.”
“It was a match we were really confident about, but that kid is a good wrestler,” Kane said. “That is one we had circled.”
In the semifinals, Nimely collected the first takedown and actually led top-seeded and second-ranked Caleb Helgeson of Johnston after a period.
Then during a scramble midway through the second period, Nimely tried a throw and got caught and pinned by Helgeson.
Deseh, after losing in the blood round a year ago, was in a similar situation Friday. He was pinned by top-seeded Gabriel Greenlee of Ames in the quarterfinals.
But unlike last year, Deseh flipped the script in the elimination round.
After Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Gavin Bascom shot in, Deseh pancaked the senior to the mat for a third-period pin in the second round of consolation to guarantee a medal.
“I wasn’t going down in the blood rounds again,” Deseh said. “Just being able to place, it means a lot to me. That is amazing.”
Kane said that match showed the improvement in Deseh’s skill development.
Bascom tried to hit a fat man's roll, a technique that got Deseh beat in the blood round last year.
“This time, he cleared out and stayed in good position,” Kane said. “He’s wrestling smarter, and he had a determination about himself to make it a different outcome this year.”
In the evening session, Deseh scored seven first-period points en route to a 9-4 win over Marshalltown’s Julian Gomez. It was Deseh’s 40th win of the season.