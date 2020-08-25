Muskies open MAC play with win over Sabers

During the set, with the Muskies trailing 13-7, it appeared for a second as if the Sabers took a 14-7 lead following a kill by Morris, but a foot violation was called, giving the Muskies the point instead. Although it would take a second comeback by Muscatine to win the set, the call reversal proved costly for Central DeWitt, as a block and kill by Petersen, a senior outside hitter, swung momentum back the Muskies’ way.

Senior Kaylynn Salyars started the final Muskie rally of the third set with some crafty maneuvering, positioning for a set on multiple occasions and tipping the ball across the net instead to find some space on the floor for the Muscatine point.

Freers, a junior outside hitter, was quiet early on, but after making some adjustments, she and senior outside hitter Petersen got the Muskie attack going early in the second set and combined for 17 kills.

“At first, I was a little frustrated with myself,” said Freers. “I realized I needed to be better … but I started talking with my setter about what I needed to be done to get a good hit.”