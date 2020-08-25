Muskies open MAC play with win over Sabers

The Muscatine Muskies welcomed Central DeWitt into the Mississippi Athletic Conference in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night in Muscatine.
Several unforced errors by the Muskies and dynamic play early and throughout the match by Central DeWitt’s Elaina Schroeder and Ava Morris up front had Muscatine searching for answers early. But Muscatine cleaned up their play and found their own duo of Madi Petersen and Meadow Freers quite capable of going against the pair on the other side of the net.
In the end, Muscatine came out on top in a tense five-set match, 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13 to open MAC play for the 2020 season.
Aside from a second set in which the Muskies maintained a lead throughout, Central DeWitt held leads in every set, but couldn’t hold off late Muscatine rallies.
“We started off kind of iffy,” Freers said. “We were all down, but toward the end, we had a a lot of faith. We brought ourselves back up and had more energy as the match went along.”
None of the Muskie comebacks were as impressive as the one that took place in Set 3. The teams split the first two sets, and Muscatine trailed 23-16.
“A lot of the points that (Central DeWitt scored) were our errors,” said first-year head coach Kara Russell. “The girls knew that, they knew they dug themselves into a hole, but they fought their way out.”
During the set, with the Muskies trailing 13-7, it appeared for a second as if the Sabers took a 14-7 lead following a kill by Morris, but a foot violation was called, giving the Muskies the point instead. Although it would take a second comeback by Muscatine to win the set, the call reversal proved costly for Central DeWitt, as a block and kill by Petersen, a senior outside hitter, swung momentum back the Muskies’ way.
Senior Kaylynn Salyars started the final Muskie rally of the third set with some crafty maneuvering, positioning for a set on multiple occasions and tipping the ball across the net instead to find some space on the floor for the Muscatine point.
Freers, a junior outside hitter, was quiet early on, but after making some adjustments, she and senior outside hitter Petersen got the Muskie attack going early in the second set and combined for 17 kills.
“At first, I was a little frustrated with myself,” said Freers. “I realized I needed to be better … but I started talking with my setter about what I needed to be done to get a good hit.”
The fifth and deciding set was saw Muscatine (2-1) gain several leads, only to have the Sabers charge back. Excluding the beginning 0-0 score, the teams were tied nine different times in the final set. But the Muskies won it on a Central DeWitt (0-1) serve into the net.
The Muskies played a triangular in Burlington on Monday night, going 1-1. They lost in two sets to the Grayhounds but pulled out a 2-0 victory against Mount Pleasant.
Regardless, Russell saw a better performance in the MAC opener.
“It was a whole new team today,” Russell said. “I knew it was in them, they just had to dig it out.”
