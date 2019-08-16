The Muskie Invitational varsity golf tournament symbolically rung in a start to the fall sports season for Muscatine, and it proved a positive beginning.
Not only were there none of the weather issues that have plagued recent seasons, but one couldn’t have imagined a better day.
For Muscatine, the third-place finish didn’t hurt anything, either.
The host Muskies shot a 338 and were only topped by team champion Pleasant Valley with a 332 and Davenport Assumption, which finished tied with Muscatine but won the tiebreaker, among the 13-team field at Geneva Golf and Country Club.
"We (had) the fortunate circumstance to look at the course before everybody else," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said, referencing the Muskies' qualifying round a few days ago, "(so) we really started to strategize. ... If they were in trouble, let's get back in the fairway (and) don't take par out of the equation."
Individually, Muscatine senior James Solt finished part of a five-way tie for second place behind the day’s top golfer, Evan Lystuik of Assumption, who finished with a 74.
Solt shot a 78, which placed him with David Schwartz of Bettendorf, Nate Spear of Burlington, Jax Stelzer of Western Dubuque and Jack Roemer of Pleasant Valley.
"I thought it was good that I improved from my qualifying scores," Solt said. "I improved each time that time — I went 89, 84 — and then to come out here and shoot a 78, that felt really good. (The) back nine wasn't as good as I'd hoped it would be, but with a good front-nine score it really helped."
On the front nine, Solt shot a 37, which tied for the third-best nine-hole split among all competitors. On hole six, the senior's approach was good enough to two-putt for par, and then he turned around and put down a 10-foot birdie putt on seven.
For the senior Solt, he couldn’t help but juxtapose the satisfaction of the day’s performance against the feeling he had when he left the Muskie Invitational a year ago when the Muskies finished eighth.
"Last year we were at this meet and got eighth out of 12," said Solt. "That was really discouraging for us. ... To start this way and place third at your (home) meet, it feels really good, and I think we'll use it as we carry on through the season."
Sophomore Doug Custis registered the Muskies’ second-best score, six shots back of Solt. The highlight for Custis was sinking a chip for eagle on hole four.
"I felt like I had a good warm-up, and that helped," said Custis, "I felt like I was confident in my swing and being able to go forward and able to keep — if not in the fairway — close enough where I could still hit shots to the green or on the green."
For the Muskies, remembering a year ago makes starting this season on a high note that much sweeter.
"At this point last year I aged about 40 years," Schultz said, "because we played so poorly.
"These kids surprised themselves today. ... We're not there yet, but we've set the expectations to go forward."
