Muskies outdone by Clinton for second time in four days

Although there isn’t much distance between Clinton and Muscatine in the Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball standings, the River Queens seem to have the Muskies’ number when the teams match up head-to-head.

On Tuesday night in Muscatine, Clinton defeated the Muskies in straight sets for the second time since Saturday, the most recent going four sets and ending in a River Queen win. Clinton won Tuesday night by scores of 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21.

With the loss, Muscatine slipped to sixth in the MAC, but the Muskies have done enough over the course of the season that the team did slip into the 5A state rankings, appearing at No. 14 in the newest poll that came out last Thursday. Clinton was ranked 12th in Class 4A.

Over the weekend, the sides met at the Bettendorf tournament, and the River Queens took that one in two sets, 21-12, 21-16.

“We knew (Muscatine) didn’t play well on Saturday,” said Clinton head coach Micah Cewe. “We knew they were a lot better, we definitely respect what they’ve done up to this point in the season. They have some good hitters, and they are a scrappy defensive team. Every year we’ve been here, they play outstanding defense.

“It’s always good to go on the road in the MAC and get a win.”