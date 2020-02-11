Muskies outlast Bettendorf on Long's 27

“My teammates kept on telling me to shoot it,” Long said, “and they found me in good spots. I was just lucky enough to make them. We wanted to get this win for Emily and we were able to pull it out.

“Knowing that we didn’t beat (Bettendorf) the first time, this boosts our confidence now that we know we can play tough teams and win.”

Through the first three quarters, the Bulldogs held the lead at the end of every quarter, but could never manage to get any amount of separation from the Muskies.

Muscatine (11-9, 8-7 MAC) scrapped their way to stay within reach of Bettendorf throughout, turning small moments into plays that ended up meaning more than they seemed to at the time.

“A lot of the close games we’ve played before came down to free throws and turnovers,” Woepking said. “We did better at keeping the ball and closing out with those free throws tonight.

“I was glad this could be a team experience.”

Those small things added up, especially since the Muskies were playing without junior Madi Petersen, the team’s leading rebounder at 8.6 per game and third-leading scorer with 6.8 points per game.