IOWA CITY — It didn't take long for the seventh-ranked Iowa City High Little Hawks to take the lead against the Muscatine Muskies in their Class 3A substate semifinal game Wednesday at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex.
City High (12-3) managed to add to its lead in short order as well.
It didn't take long to add the third goal, either. Or fourth. Before the game entered the 10th minute of play, the Muskies (6-10) were already facing a 4-0 deficit.
The early torrid scoring pace was even too much for City High as the pace of play slowed considerably once it obtained a four-goal cushion in what became a 9-0 City High win.
"They're a good team and we can't give them anything extra, and we did," Muskies head coach Jose Varela said. "It's a sad way to finish the season. I expected more, and I was hoping for more, but unfortunately that didn't happen today."
Muscatine did themselves no favors, either.
The defense was slow to the ball on a number of early possessions. And keeper Chris Pittman, a junior, got his hands on a couple shots that ended up in the back of the net.
On Monday night, the Muskies defeated Burlington with relative ease, scoring five goals and allowing just one. But the upgrade in competition between then and Wednesday night was clear from the opening seconds of the game.
"I think four goals in 10 minutes that pretty much did it, we were done by that point," Varela said. "We made a lot of mistakes. Team focus has always been an issue this year, and it showed up again today and it cost us."
The Muskies just had no answers for City High, which maintained possession a vast majority of the game and gave Muscatine a very limited number of opportunities to put the ball on goal.
However, the Muskies mustered two shots on goal and forced the Little Hawks goalie, senior Alex Greimann, to make a couple of saves. But there was little Muscatine could do to keep this game from a rout.
Even with the substantial goal total, City High remained remarkably balanced. Out of the nine goals, senior Miguel Sola Mercado was the only Little Hawk with multiple goals. And he scored both of his inside of three minutes of play.
During the second half, City High played a ball control-focused style of play and added three goals to its total.
"We just didn't take advantage of our opportunities. We came out weak and we paid the price," Varela said.
City High will go onto to play Cedar Rapids Washington on Saturday for a trip to the Class 3A state tournament. The teams played a little more than a week ago and Washington walked away a 2-0 winner.
