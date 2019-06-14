FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Muscatine softball team collected two dominating victories Friday at the Fort Dodge tournament, outscoring its opponents 27-0.
In the first game, the Muskies ran roughshod over Atlantic, 14-0. Muscatine's combination of senior Carrie Nelson and freshman Bree Seaman on the mound did not surrender a hit and the Muskie offense collected 14 hits to end it in three innings.
Every Muscatine hitter that stepped to the plate either recorded a hit, scored a run, or both.
Seniors Kate Nelson and Haley Jarrett led the way on offense. Both were a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Kate Nelson made her way around the bases to score three times while Jarrett scored twice and drove in two. By the end of the game, Jarrett had accumulated a team-high four total bases.
Junior Emily Nietzel led the Muskies in runs batted in with three while sophomore Rylie Moss had two stolen bases.
The second game was more of the same, although Muskie pitchers did give up a hit against Clear Creek-Amana. Two, in fact. But that wasn't nearly enough as Muscatine cruised to a 13-0 victory in five innings.
Moss, Olivia Harmon and Aricka Ramser, Kaylie Reynolds, Kate Nelson and Nikole Molina all recorded multiple hits in the shortened game. Reynolds, Kate Nelson and Ramser all drove in more than one run.
On the mound, the Muskies again had a solid outing from senior Carrie Nelson. Eighth-grader Maura Chalupa also chipped in and pitched two innings. Each stuck out two.
