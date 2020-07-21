Muskies overwhelm City High to punch ticket to state

IOWA CITY — If Muscatine went into its Class 5A regional final against Iowa City High looking to make a statement beyond simply winning, mission accomplished.
Muscatine was one of a record-setting five Mississippi Athletic Conference softball teams to advance to state, as Assumption, North Scott, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley also punched their tickets to Fort Dodge.
The Muskies' last trip came in 2014.
The Muskies, ranked eighth in Class 5A, won in convincing fashion, beating fifth-ranked City High in Iowa City 14-3 in a game that was final after five innings of play. The contest featured six home runs, three by each team, but the Little Hawks were otherwise stymied by Muscatine’s Maura Chalupa in the circle and a deep Muskie lineup that saw five hitters record multiple hits and six different players drive in runs.
“We were picked to finish fourth in the conference, which was justifiable,” Hopkins said, “but the confidence this team has and the ability I’ve seen in practice, I thought this team was something special. But you have to prove it on the field, and as a season went on, the kids believed it more and more.
“Coming into (the game against City High), all I asked of the kids was just to compete hard and don’t have any regrets. If you play hard, you can be happy with any outcome.”
Despite giving up the three long balls, Chalupa did a fantastic job limiting the damage. The freshman struck out 10 and gave up just two other hits aside from the home runs while walking two — both intentionally.
“I’m just super happy to experience all of this,” said Chalupa. “To be the winning pitcher, it makes me feel good inside, knowing the season we’ve had and to come out and do what we did, it just makes me so happy.”
In the bottom of the fifth with a runner on and one out, Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins opted to give juniors Carey Koenig and Ayana Lindsey the free passes, presumably to try and end the game early. Koenig, who hit two home runs, and Lindsey accounted for all the Little Hawk runs.
Koenig and Lindsey end the season for the Little Hawks with 12 home runs apiece, which ranks them among the state’s best power hitters.
Muscatine (18-2) junior Rylie Moss slapped a base hit through the middle of the City High (19-5) infield to lead the Muskies off in the first and promptly stole second and advanced to third on a Little Hawk error. Junior Olivia Harmon’s sacrifice scored Moss.
Junior Kaylynn Salyars then added a base hit to set up Becca Haag, who gave the Muskies their first home run of the game and a three-run advantage.
In the second, Malia Cook reached on a second Little Hawk error and Moss walked. Both scored to build the Muskie lead to 5-1 through two.
Cook, Haag and senior Rylee Blake all homered for Muscatine, and all three shots produced multiple runs. Both Blake's and Cook’s drove in three.
Haag has been a late-season addition to the Muskies’ everyday lineup, but the freshman has hit the ground running.
“It’s exciting. Muscatine hasn’t been (to state) in a while,” said Haag. “I’ve just been working really hard. Ever since I was young, my parents have told me to take every opportunity and run with it, so I’ve just been trying to do my best and trying to make the most of it when I could.”
Junior Aricka Ramser added a two-RBI base hit in the fifth as well.
Muscatine is set to play No. 3 West Des Moines Valley to begin play in Fort Dodge.
“I’m just so proud of this team,” Moss said. “We worked so hard this season and we wanted this so bad for each other. … We knew coming in we would have to play really well, but we knew if we did, we would come out on top.”
