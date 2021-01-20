Muskies' Petersen provides consistency in unpredictable season

From sophomore to junior seasons, it was an accomplishment in itself for Petersen's numbers to go up without the sacrifice of efficiency.

As a sophomore, she attempted 50 shots on the season, making 19 (38%). The shot attempts rose to 148 as a junior, but her percentage remained remarkably consistent, as she converted 57 (39%) into Muskie buckets.

"She's gotten much more confident with her shot," Orvis said. "We did have to be more individual based in the spring and summer, but it helped her. Her outside shot looks a lot better. You just see a more confident version of her and that's exciting for all of us to watch."

Next season, Petersen will attend the University of Dubuque and play hoops for the Spartans. The day will come where Petersen and teammate Zoey Long will be on opposing sides. Long is headed to play at Wartburg, which also competes in the American Rivers Conference.

But Petersen and Long, who is the Muskies' career record holder in 3-pointers made with 143 and counting, hope the Muskies have more to accomplish together this season before heading off on their own after MHS.

"Obviously, we want to be successful when the postseason comes," Petersen said. "But beyond that, we just want to grow up and help each other be better people. All the support from teachers, friends and family has meant a lot."

