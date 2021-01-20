Muskies' Petersen provides consistency in unpredictable season

As the Muscatine girls basketball team knows all too well, it is an unpredictable world. The Muskies, however, know exactly what to expect from Madi Petersen.
That's been a good thing for Muscatine and not so much for opponents.
Petersen gives the Muskies consistent, gritty minutes on the court while exhibiting an insatiable appetite to keep getting better on and off the court.
The Muscatine senior's continual growth has been as consistent as her play within those seasons.
"Madi has grown by leaps and bounds," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "You can count on her energy and positivity every day. She has a great work ethic and just brings a great vibe to our practices.
"It's consistent ... under the circumstances, where there have been challenges, we have to keep the group positive and moving forward. She's been a catalyst for that."
Petersen is averaging 9.3 points per game this season. She's scored somewhere between five and 15 points in each of the Muskies' nine games.
The 6-foot senior has also contributed at least four rebounds in all but one game — Muscatine's 38-35 loss to Central DeWitt to open the season — and also filled the stat sheet by chipping in at least one assist, steal or block in all but two contests.
Petersen scored a season-high 15 points against Pleasant Valley on Jan. 12, a game that the Muskies win 51-38 and kick off their current three-game win streak to claw back to 4-5 on the season and pull even at 4-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"We've been practicing like we're a lot more confident," Petersen said of the consecutive wins. "We're having a lot more fun in practice and cheering each other on more. We got dropped in a pretty tough part of our schedule to start (after having to delay the season two weeks due to COVID-19), so winning these games has really grown our confidence."
In the two victories since the PV game, Petersen has a combined 18 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three assists.
"We work a lot on defense," said Petersen, "to know that our offense is playing well allows us to really zero in on our defense."
Petersen has added a pretty reliable 3-point shot to her repertoire, which greatly enhances the Muskies' offensive spacing. It allows Orvis to pair Petersen with one or two other post players, which bodes well for a team that lists four 6-footers on the roster, including Petersen.
In her final season as a Muskie, Petersen is shooting 36% on 11 attempts from deep thus far. In her first two seasons playing varsity, she shot a combined 8-of-34 from range.
However, emblematic of the Muskies as a whole, Petersen's success this season didn't come without a healthy dose of trial and error over the previous seasons.
"The seniors have been playing together since we were little," Petersen said. "Some of the difficult times in the past have shown us that we can compete with anybody, and that's helped us this year."
Last season, Petersen was counted on as the key cog in filling the void by Alicia Garcia. Garcia, who committed to the University of Northern Iowa following a successful freshman season in 2017-18, missed the 2019-20 campaign with a knee injury.
"The injury to Alicia last year really gave Madi an opportunity," Orvis said. "With the increase in significant, meaningful minutes (last season) that put Madi in some high-pressure moments, we're seeing her cash in on those this year. The game has slowed down for her and we're also seeing that as a group.
"We had to fill some gaps last year, but everybody's a year older, they've played together another year."
As Muscatine managed a .500 season, Petersen ended the season as Muscatine's leading rebounder with 104. The next-best Muskie in that category was the since-graduated Emily Woepking with 45.
Petersen started all 19 games for Muscatine as a junior season, ending with averages of 6.8 points and 8.6 rebounds. Those were up from 2.6 points and 3.5 rebounds as a sophomore, a season in which Petersen saw considerable action, but came off the bench.
From sophomore to junior seasons, it was an accomplishment in itself for Petersen's numbers to go up without the sacrifice of efficiency.
As a sophomore, she attempted 50 shots on the season, making 19 (38%). The shot attempts rose to 148 as a junior, but her percentage remained remarkably consistent, as she converted 57 (39%) into Muskie buckets.
"She's gotten much more confident with her shot," Orvis said. "We did have to be more individual based in the spring and summer, but it helped her. Her outside shot looks a lot better. You just see a more confident version of her and that's exciting for all of us to watch."
Next season, Petersen will attend the University of Dubuque and play hoops for the Spartans. The day will come where Petersen and teammate Zoey Long will be on opposing sides. Long is headed to play at Wartburg, which also competes in the American Rivers Conference.
But Petersen and Long, who is the Muskies' career record holder in 3-pointers made with 143 and counting, hope the Muskies have more to accomplish together this season before heading off on their own after MHS.
"Obviously, we want to be successful when the postseason comes," Petersen said. "But beyond that, we just want to grow up and help each other be better people. All the support from teachers, friends and family has meant a lot."