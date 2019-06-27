Coming into Thursday's doubleheader, Davenport North looked about as dangerous as any 8-12 team as the Wildcats had won their last six (three of those by 10 runs or more).
It didn't matter to Muscatine, though. The Muskies (20-7) scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 12-0 win on a night Muscatine honored its seniors at Kent Stein Park.
"(It's) awesome, that's what you hope for when you have senior night," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said, "that you can send (the seniors) out in that fashion."
Carrie Nelson got things going by striking out the Davenport North leadoff hitter, then quickly got 0-2 in the count on the second hitter, ultimately forcing a pop fly out to right fielder Kaitlyn Lathrop. North’s third hitter worked a 1-1 count before grounding out to Nelson.
In the bottom of the inning, Rylie Moss punched a grounder through the middle of the infield, then swiped second base. Haley Jarrett followed followed that up by drawing a walk. After North managed a force out at third, a Kaylie Reynolds base hit loaded the bases.
With Kate Nelson’s at the plate, two pitches got by the Wildcat catcher — one going into the dugout for an extra base — allowing all three Muskie runners to score.
After Nelson struck out the side in the second, Muscatine picked up right where they left off in the first as Olivia Harmon singled and was driven in by a Rylie Moss base hit to center.
Moss stole second, and Jarrett followed with a hit to center. Both baserunners scored on a Kaylynn Salyars double.
The next hitter for the Muskies, Kaylee Reynolds followed Salyars with another double down the left field line, practically an exact replica of Salyars’ extra-base hit.
In the end, Muscatine batted around in the inning, scoring six runs on seven hits to take a commanding 9-0 lead at the end of two.
Moss again reached to start the fourth and came around to score the Muskies lone run of the third, and two Muscatine runs in the fourth ended the game.
Carrie Nelson allowed just one hit on the night for the Muskies as they shut out North.
"The kids are improving," said Hopkins, "from day in and day out, you can see the improvement ... they're hungry, they have lofty goals and they're working hard.
"For them to keep improving and come out like this on senior night like this for the first game is great to see."
Due to issues with the printing press, Game 2 was not finished in time for today's publication. For coverage of the second game, please visit the Muscatine Journal's website.
