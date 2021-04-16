Muskies push fifth-ranked Trojans before stumbling 4-2

For about 60 minutes Friday night, the Muscatine boys soccer team was right there with perennial state power Iowa City West.
The Muskies pressured the ball, limited the Trojans' space and negated their scoring opportunities. Muscatine also squeaked two goals through and had a lead on the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A early in the second half.
Muscatine couldn't finish off the upset bid.
West scored three times in the last 28 minutes, including two goals from Michael Nelson, to beat Muscatine 4-2 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
"Muscatine soccer is definitely for real, right there knocking on the door," Muskie coach Jose Varela said. "We're taking on top teams and doing well. We need to take advantage of our opportunities now.
"When we play really good teams, you're going to have limited opportunities. The score doesn't reflect how tight this game was."
It was a physical match, with more than 25 fouls called and multiple yellow cards issued. Because of that, it was disjointed at times in the the second half with the stoppages.
Ranked 12th this week by the coaches and already with a win over Iowa City High this season, Muscatine (5-2) answered an early West score with a goal from Scout Schmelzer in the eighth minute.
Schmelzer lofted a shot on target from about 30 yards out. It looked like the West keeper was going to corral it, but it slipped through his hands and into the goal.
Muscatine snatched the lead in the 42nd minute. Brian Pineda hit the top of the crossbar, the ball fell past the goal line and he was awarded the goal.
"I just saw an opening, took a shot and it went in," Pineda said
West (5-1-1) countered. Three times, in fact.
Nelson placed a left-footed shot in the upper left of the goal for the equalizer in the 52nd minute. About nine minutes later, Kolby Godbolt scored off an assist from Marko Migambi.
"I think (West's attack) intensified as our midfield kind of weakened a bit," Varela said. "Spaces opened up a little bit."
Muscatine midfielder Nate Larsen couldn't go because of injury. Grant Bode was sidelined for a stretch with a yellow card. Andrew McGill was unable to play.
"It was a weak area we were trying to hide a little bit, but they exposed us in there," Varela said.
Muscatine junior keeper Logan Wolf, who came into the match with 31 saves on the season, made several stops over the next 15 minutes to keep the Muskies in reach.
West finally secured the win with Nelson's second goal of the match in the final two minutes, off a pass from Teo Gonzalez.
"We let our heads down after we got down," Pineda said. "Obviously we lost today, but we come out of this with a good spirit. Muscatine is not known for being one of the best teams in the state, but today we showed them we have spirit to compete with the best teams in the state."
That was the message Muscatine's coaches relayed to their players afterward. They didn't want them to sulk too long about this result with Davenport Assumption coming to town for a Mississippi Athletic Conference match Monday.
"I told the boys the only thing you have to do is make sure at the end of the game you have no regrets," Varela said. "West was the better team than us in the end, but hopefully we'll see them again in substate.
"I'm very proud of the boys tonight."