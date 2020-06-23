Muskies, PV split doubleheader

The Muskies would get one in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth to cut the PV lead to two, but after a scoreless sixth, the Spartans batted around the order and put up six runs on four hits and two Muscatine errors, in the seventh to effectively close the door on a Muskie comeback.

After Wood started Game 2 with a bunt single and came around to score, Muscatine junior center fielder Rylie Moss tripled and was later driven in by senior Rylee Blake to even things at one. But the Muskie offense largely went silent after that.

During the second game, Muscatine had four or fewer batters hit in five of the seven innings.

“Hitting is contagious,” Lara said. “My hat’s off to Muscatine. That team is good, they have a chance to make it all the way … but the girls found a way to stay upbeat, and we have to continue to do those things, otherwise maybe we’re down on ourselves a little bit more.”

PV (3-3, 3-3 MAC) was a bit short-handed, as they were playing without senior shortstop Bell Luebken.

The first game, however, was a completely different story.

Although it had a similar beginning, Game 1 went much more favorably for the Muskies (5-1, 5-1 MAC).