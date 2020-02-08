CLINTON — Ryan Boeding had a pair of top-five finishes in individual events Saturday to lead the Muscatine boys swimming team at the district meet.
Boeding finished third in the 50 freestyle in 21.31 seconds and placed fifth in the 100 free in 48.59 at Clinton High School. He qualified for Saturday's state meet in both events.
"I feel like I'm a lot better prepared, ready to go," Boeding said. "I think I'm ready to actually place for state this year and that's exciting."
Muscatine qualified for the state meet in five events.
In addition to Boeding, Ethan Heth made it in the 100 breaststroke with a third-place finish at districts in 1:01.85. Heth's previous best time this season was 1:06.17.
"We've been talking all week about breaststroke," Boeding said. "He had that 1:06 at the start of the season and to see him drop five seconds and go off at this meet, it's crazy."
The Muskies also qualified in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Both relays were fourth at districts.
The 200 medley finish in 1:41.21 while the 200 free crossed in 1:30.19.
"It was a fabulous meet (Saturday)," Muscatine coach Judd Anderson said. "We had time improvements across the board, everybody was very competitive. What we were happy about was we were able to hang in there and improve on our times.
"For our relays, they're pretty much first time swimmers at this level. Several of them seniors so I'm very pleased we were able to make it. Ethan Heth had some fabulous races today. It was a very competitive meet."
Bettendorf claimed the nine-team district meet with 449 points. Muscatine was sixth with 187.
