Muskies qualify for state in four events; Boeding going for fourth time

CLINTON — The Muscatine High School boys swimming team will be competing in four events at the state meet this week.
Muscatine placed fifth in the eight-team field at Saturday's district meet with 202 points.
Pleasant Valley ran away with the team title, scoring 460 points, while host Clinton recorded 75 points to finish at the bottom.
"This was a very fast district, in my opinion," Pleasant Valley head coach Stacey Zapolski said. "We had some really fast swimmers from City High and (the two schools from) Cedar Rapids. But it was fun, it was a little different for us.
"In the end, we're super happy because every single kid who swam today dropped a great time."
Cedar Rapids Washington (371) pulled in behind the Spartans in second while Iowa City High (365) rounded out the top three.
Ryan Boeding will be competing at state in the 50 and 100 freestyle. He will also be taking part in the two relay teams going in the 200 free and the 400 free.
"I'm just happy we're able to compete," Boeding said. "There weren't any fans allowed here today, I would have liked to have my parents be able to be here, but we're going with what we have.
"I'm just here to compete ... there were a few different teams here today, like City High, we haven't raced them, so that was cool, good competition."
The season finale will take place Saturday at Linn-Mar High School.
In regards to the Muskie qualifiers, the Muscatine catalyst is the senior Boeding, who has now qualified for state in each of his four varsity years of competition.
"Every year, we've gotten a relay through," the senior said. "That wasn't a given this year, we lost a lot of guys from last year, but I feel like a lot of guys stepped up."
Boeding will compete in all four of the events that will feature Muskie swimmers.
In the 50 freestyle, Boeding finished in a time of 21.03, which beat PV's Bryan Caraman (21.82) for victory at the district meet.
Iowa City High's Isaac Weigel swam a 46.70 in 100 freestyle for the district's best time, but Boeding's 47.43 was not only good for second place at Clinton, but easily good enough to qualify for state.
Boeding will be seeded second at state in the 50 free and 11th in the 100 free.
Muscatine's 200 freestyle relay took third with a time of 1:31.92, a team featuring Boeding, Alex Thurston, Nolan Recker and Jaeger McCarter. PV's team of Carman, Ryan Vance, Eric Hedgren and Will Gorman won the district meet race, finishing at 1:27.80.
However, both Muskie relays face a tall task placing at state. The 200 freestyle will go to state seeded 17th, while the other, the 400 free, is seeded 21st.
The 400 team will have Dakota Dahlke in place of Thurston. That team took fourth at the district meet with a time of 3:24.59. Iowa City won the race (3:11.08).
"We had some good races," Muscatine head coach Judd Anderson said. "I can't think of anybody that didn't swim their best time. That's what we strive for this time of year. Regardless of places, you want something to hang your hat on."