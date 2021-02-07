Muskies qualify for state in four events; Boeding going for fourth time

CLINTON — The Muscatine High School boys swimming team will be competing in four events at the state meet this week.

Muscatine placed fifth in the eight-team field at Saturday's district meet with 202 points.

Pleasant Valley ran away with the team title, scoring 460 points, while host Clinton recorded 75 points to finish at the bottom.

"This was a very fast district, in my opinion," Pleasant Valley head coach Stacey Zapolski said. "We had some really fast swimmers from City High and (the two schools from) Cedar Rapids. But it was fun, it was a little different for us.

"In the end, we're super happy because every single kid who swam today dropped a great time."

Cedar Rapids Washington (371) pulled in behind the Spartans in second while Iowa City High (365) rounded out the top three.

Ryan Boeding will be competing at state in the 50 and 100 freestyle. He will also be taking part in the two relay teams going in the 200 free and the 400 free.

"I'm just happy we're able to compete," Boeding said. "There weren't any fans allowed here today, I would have liked to have my parents be able to be here, but we're going with what we have.