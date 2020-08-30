Muskies ready to go for Anderson's 50th season

For his 50th season as Muscatine head coach, Judd Anderson gets a team that offers both youth and experience.
Although it is limited in seniors, the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team features a core that has both quantity and quality.
"We have a significant number of freshmen," Anderson said. "That's a big plus, and in terms of squad size, it's one of the biggest there's been."
Outside of that group, the Muskies will look to some underclassmen to fill out the roster and give the team some always-needed depth.
The upperclassmen have taken notice.
“We have a lot of promising freshmen,” junior Ellie Storr said.
The team capped off 2019 by placing fifth at the state-qualifying meet in Clinton, sending five to the state meet, where Muscatine scored 10 points, finishing 25th.
All five Muskies that competed at the 2019 state meet are back in 2020.
Though the group found it particularly challenging to get ready for the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Y eventually opened up, so I was able to go there and start pool workouts,” said junior Eve Millage, who was a member of the Muskies’ 400 freestyle relay team that took 21st at state a year ago.
Along with Storr, Abby Lear and Jillian Hillbrant, the relay swam a time of 3:45.46 at state.
Staying in shape was one thing, gaining access to a pool was another.
“With the whole pandemic, it was hard to stay active in swimming and diving, obviously there weren’t things open,” said senior Lexi Hirt, whose score of 171.25 left her 27th at the state diving competition last season. “Personally, I did a lot of home workouts, a lot of cardio and such, just to keep up, that way I didn’t get out of shape.
"I just did a lot of strength training as well to stay strong.”
But when they were able to start workouts, the Muskies came out in full force.
“We had great attendance (for workouts) in July,” Anderson said. “Apparently, they didn’t have anything better to do.”
The Muskie head coach thinks the quarantine may have evened things out a little for swimmers.
"It leveled the playing field out," Anderson said.
“We definitely made the most of summer workouts this year,” Storr said. "This has been our main source of getting back into our routine.”
Lear leads the returning Muskies with two top-15 finishes in the 50 and 1,000 freestyle.
Lear was 11th in the 50 free with a time of 24.72 and 13th in the 100 at 54.34. In 2018, she took home 13th-place finishes in both races. Lear teamed up with Storr, Millage and Jillian Hillbrant to form the Muskies’ 400 freestyle relay, which took 21st at state. Hillbrant returns as well for her senior season.
“We just feel pretty lucky being in one of the few states and get to come in and work as a team and be able to swim,” Lear said.
This season, the Muskie captains understand the season comes with plenty of distractions and uncertainties. They are doing their best to keep the team focused, especially the freshmen.
“You have to keep everyone motivated and in the right headspace because it’s hard to come into high school during the middle of a pandemic,” Hirt said. “But we just have to keep everyone motivated and working hard so that we can achieve good times and good scores this season.
"It's good for us to stay positive. ... Everyone here has the same love for the sport."
The Muskies figure to have around a half-dozen seniors compete this season, mixed in with the underclassmen and a diverse group of athletes.
"We picked up quite a few girls that have never swam before," Anderson said. "We're happy for them that they get to participate in a sport for their school this year. We try to emphasize that the only person they want to beat (for times) is themselves. If they do that, and we work together, we'll win no matter what."
