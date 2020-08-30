Muskies ready to go for Anderson's 50th season

Lear was 11th in the 50 free with a time of 24.72 and 13th in the 100 at 54.34. In 2018, she took home 13th-place finishes in both races. Lear teamed up with Storr, Millage and Jillian Hillbrant to form the Muskies’ 400 freestyle relay, which took 21st at state. Hillbrant returns as well for her senior season.

“We just feel pretty lucky being in one of the few states and get to come in and work as a team and be able to swim,” Lear said.

This season, the Muskie captains understand the season comes with plenty of distractions and uncertainties. They are doing their best to keep the team focused, especially the freshmen.

“You have to keep everyone motivated and in the right headspace because it’s hard to come into high school during the middle of a pandemic,” Hirt said. “But we just have to keep everyone motivated and working hard so that we can achieve good times and good scores this season.

"It's good for us to stay positive. ... Everyone here has the same love for the sport."

The Muskies figure to have around a half-dozen seniors compete this season, mixed in with the underclassmen and a diverse group of athletes.

"We picked up quite a few girls that have never swam before," Anderson said. "We're happy for them that they get to participate in a sport for their school this year. We try to emphasize that the only person they want to beat (for times) is themselves. If they do that, and we work together, we'll win no matter what."

