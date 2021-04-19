Muskies remain undefeated in MAC after win over Knights

While it was the Muscatine offense that gave it a 2-0 lead going into halftime against Davenport Assumption on Monday, it was the Muskies' back line that came up big late.
Goaltender Logan Wolf made seven saves as the Muskies secured a 2-1 victory over Assumption. Muscatine remains one of two team yet to lose in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
The other is Pleasant Valley, which sits at 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the MAC. Muscatine shares the same conference record as the Spartans as the season nears the midway point, but has suffered one other non-conference loss and is 6-2 overall.
Muscatine and PV aren't scheduled to play one another until the final game of the regular season on May 17.
Assumption was able to get within a goal in the 54th minute when Roberto Medrano converted a penalty kick for the Knights' first and only goal.
"Scoring first definitely helps us apply the pressure and keep the opposition on their toes," Wolf said. "It takes the pressure off me, they make my job easy. I have to come up with saves every once in a while, but I couldn't do it without those guys.
"We always say that if we want to apply the pressure, we have to win those 50/50 balls and I think having that mindset that it's our ball and we're going to get there first."
On all other Assumption scoring opportunities, Wolf was there.
"That kid has been coming up big for us all season," Varela said. "Thankfully we have him, I'm very happy with his performance."
The opening goal of the evening came off the foot of Muskie senior Chris Rios in the 17th minute.
Rios found the back of the net following a set kick from midfield by Miles Melendez that found some grass and bounced around in front of the Assumption goal. Grant Bode and Rios were both there to pressure Knight keeper Matt Tallman and the Assumption defense.
"We kept Miles a little deeper to try and help us maintain the integrity of the back line and free up our other midfielders a little more," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "(That led) to some more creativity, so I think that helped out."
Melendez scored the second Muskie goal on a penalty kick after a collision between Muscatine's Eli Gaye and Tallman in the box as Gaye went for a header as Tallman jumped to knock the ball away.
"We tried some new things, and you could see in the first half it was efficient," Melendez said. "I think it really brought the team together.
"We were working the ball well, just couldn't (score as many goals) as we feel like we could have."
The Muskies are home again on Thursday night and will take on Davenport West (0-4, 0-3 MAC).
"This was a great confidence builder," Varela said. "We've played some really tough games and (Assumption) was a tough match. We felt it should have been a clean sheet, we disagreed with the call on that penalty, but ... we hung in there strong and got the victory."