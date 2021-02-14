Muskies run away from Fort Madison

After trailing by a point going into the locker room at halftime Saturday, the Muscatine boys basketball team turned the second half into an onslaught.

When all was said and done, the Muskies came up with a 60-46 nonconference win over Fort Madison at Muscatine High School.

It completed a weekend sweep for the Muskies, who beat North Scott on the road in overtime on Friday night. And they did so without post Josh Dieckman, who remains sidelined with injury.

The Muskies shot 50% from the field, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range. Muscatine outscored Fort Madison 21-7 in the third quarter to seize control.

Muscatine (9-8) also doubled up Fort Madison on the boards, securing 31 to the Bloodhounds' 15.

Junior Braden Hufford and senior Noah Yahn each scored 15 points to lead the Muskies. Hufford knocked in five 3-pointers.

"Noah got hot in the second half," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "But we had two in double figures and three close ... it's nice to have that kind of balanced scoring.

"We were a little flat in the first half ... but thankfully we got this one in."

Yahn also had six rebounds to share the team lead with senior Waker Cler.