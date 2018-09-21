Carson Orr woke up Friday morning without much of a voice, and the Muscatine football team had to rely on tight end Cooper Zeck to call out the plays in the district opener against Iowa City High.
The Muskie quarterback, though, had no trouble after the game discussing what had just transpired in a 46-17 victory over the Little Hawks on Homecoming.
"It feels amazing," Orr said. "It was a good game the first half, and then special teams made a good play, and that just sparked us. We started playing the game the way we should."
The special teams moment Orr referenced was a scoop and score from senior Daylon Shelangoski after Iowa City High fumbled the kickoff to start the third quarter, erasing a 17-12 halftime deficit.
From there it was all Muskies, who outscored the Little Hawks 34-0 in the second half.
"That's the kind of football I've been waiting to see us play," Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said. "I'm really proud of our effort in the second half. I've been waiting to see that, so very satisfying the way we battled and played in the second half. That's the kind of Muscatine football we need to keep playing."
Mueller had said after Wednesday's practice that he couldn't remember the last time a game between these two teams hadn't been decided on the final possession or two and expected another close battle Friday night at home.
That looked like it was going to be the case through the first two quarters.
After Orr connected with Eli Gaye for a 60-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage, running back Tim Nimely capped the scoring drive with runs of 13 yards, one yard and a four-yard touchdown. He'd go on to finish the night with 36 rushes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
But Iowa City High had an answer and less than a minute after Nimely scored his first touchdown, City High running back Tonka Hickman found the back of the end zone on a 60-yard scamper and used a goal-line plunge from one yard out later in the first quarter to give the Little Hawks a 14-6 advantage.
Even when it appeared that Muscatine was starting to gain back some momentum − Orr connected with Zeck for a 34-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Muskies drove deep inside Little Hawk territory on the next possession before having the drive stall inside the 10 − Iowa City High again had an answer.
After a gutsy play call by their coach to go for it on 4th a two from their own 18, the Little Hawks not only converted the first down but drove about 80 yards, chewed up over 5 minutes of the clock and drilled a 26-yard field goal to go ahead 17-12.
Then, things started clicking for the Muskies.
After Shelangoski's fumble return, Orr found Zach Hardy for a 17-yard touchdown, Nimely scored again from four yards out, Zeck had a one-yard touchdown run and with a minute remaining in the game, backup quarterback Sam Wieskamp capped the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run.
Orr finished 7 of 13 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, and the Muskies (4-1, 1-0) played a turnover-free game.
"It's huge," Mueller said. "We needed to be 1-0 in our first district game. It's big, there's no question about it. We know we got a big one next week (at Pleasant Valley), but this we'll help us enjoy our homecoming week a whole lot better."