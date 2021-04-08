Muskies run hot in rain, score 10-1 win

That came after Muscatine had scored its first eight.

In the 77th minute, Martinez added his second score with a powerful drive from outside the box.

Despite the final score, it took a while for the Muskies to get going. But once Muscatine scored once, it relentlessly scored throughout the remainder of the game on a cold and wet field at Muscatine Soccer Complex.

Muscatine opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but quickly followed that up with another on scores by seniors Christopher Rios and Isaiah Leza before Martinez's first would carry the Muskies into halftime up 3-0.

Senior Miles Melendez, sophomore Nate Larsen and junior Grant Bode also scored for Muscatine.

While a number of seniors netted goals for the Muskies against Clinton, Muscatine continues to get impressive production from its underclassmen.

"It's still a learning process," Varela said. "Jackson's a freshman and my entire midfield is sophomores except for Miles, so they're still getting better.

"We just need to concentrate on the things we can control."

Larsen, Bode, Leza and senior Parker Freyermuth all chipped in with an assist as well, while Melendez recorded two for the team high.

"It's good to put some goals in the back of the net (and avoid penalty kicks again)," said Varela. "Defensively we were good, we had the hiccup where )(Clinton) scored. I don't like that, but those things happen."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.