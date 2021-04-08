Muskies run hot in rain, score 10-1 win

Each of the first four games played by the Muscatine boys soccer team this season was either decided by a single goal or on penalty kicks.
That trend ended on Thursday night in Muscatine.
Jackson Othmer found the back of the net three times to power Muscatine to a 10-1 blitz of the Clinton River Kings in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
"It's all teamwork," said Othmer. "We move the ball well and we're creating good opportunities."
Senior Cristian Martinez also recorded multiple scores, getting two goals as the Muskies (4-1, 2-0 MAC) peppered Clinton keeper Drew Cooley with 39 shots on goal in 80 minutes.
"We figured it was going to be something where we had to dictate the tempo," Muscatine head coach Jose Varela said. "We did that, and good things happened."
Othmer, a freshman, recorded his first career goal last Monday against Central DeWitt in a much tighter 2-1 win for the Muskies.
"It's been really good, being able to step up as a freshman," Othmer said. "It's kind of a big challenge for me to be here with a bunch of juniors and seniors, it's a big step. ... I think every game we're going to get better."
Conversely, Clinton (3-3, 0-2 MAC) mustered two shots on goal, one stopped by Muskie goaltender Logan Wolf, the other got by as it appeared several Muscatine defenders thought an offsides would be called against the River Kings, allowing Michael Suessmith to get Clinton on the board in the 65th minute.
That came after Muscatine had scored its first eight.
In the 77th minute, Martinez added his second score with a powerful drive from outside the box.
Despite the final score, it took a while for the Muskies to get going. But once Muscatine scored once, it relentlessly scored throughout the remainder of the game on a cold and wet field at Muscatine Soccer Complex.
Muscatine opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but quickly followed that up with another on scores by seniors Christopher Rios and Isaiah Leza before Martinez's first would carry the Muskies into halftime up 3-0.
Senior Miles Melendez, sophomore Nate Larsen and junior Grant Bode also scored for Muscatine.
While a number of seniors netted goals for the Muskies against Clinton, Muscatine continues to get impressive production from its underclassmen.
"It's still a learning process," Varela said. "Jackson's a freshman and my entire midfield is sophomores except for Miles, so they're still getting better.
"We just need to concentrate on the things we can control."
Larsen, Bode, Leza and senior Parker Freyermuth all chipped in with an assist as well, while Melendez recorded two for the team high.
"It's good to put some goals in the back of the net (and avoid penalty kicks again)," said Varela. "Defensively we were good, we had the hiccup where )(Clinton) scored. I don't like that, but those things happen."