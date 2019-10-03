All it takes is one glance at the Class 4A District standings to understand the importance of this week’s matchup between Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.
Both teams enter the Week 5 tilt with a 1-4 record and 0-1 mark within Class 4A District 4. A win would be a major step in the right direction for a pair of football teams with playoff aspirations. A loss would be a devastating blow to both teams’ postseason goals.
“It’s an important game,” Muscatine coach Jake Mueller said with a smile. “We’ve got to play well.”
To do that, the Muscatine defense has to find a way to stop Pleasant Valley’s triple-option attack. Even though the Spartans lost do-it-all quarterback Max Slaven, who had six touchdowns against the Muskies last year, Mueller says their attack is focused more on the fullback and quarterback than in years past. Quarterback Ryan Mumey leads PV with 419 rushing yards.
Muscatine’s defense has played well in recent weeks, as the unit has allowed just 10.3 points per game in that stretch. To have similar success in Week 5, the defense can’t focus on the big picture.
“You have to do your job,” Mueller said. “Everybody has an assignment to do. You can’t get caught up in all the things that are going on. You have to lock into what your job and responsibilities are on that play.
“If you see the big picture you’re going to get lost.”
Perhaps more than anything, though, Friday’s game will likely come down to what Muscatine’s offense can do against a tough Pleasant Valley’s defense.
The Muskies have scored just seven points in the last eight quarters, and they haven’t topped 20 points since Week 1. Muscatine turned to a third quarterback in Jake Draves last week, who passed for 100 yards and rushed for 47 in a 10-7 loss to City High.
Mueller wouldn’t divulge if it would be Draves, Sam Wieskamp or Zander Morgan starting in that spot Friday night. But one thing that hasn’t changed is Muscatine’s need to clean up their mistakes in the red zone.
“I don’t want to take anything away from any team that’s played us, but I just feel like offensively we’ve made a lot of our own mistakes,” Mueller said. “That’s kind of given us a lot of trouble. We eliminate our own mistakes, and I feel really good about the guys on our team.”
Mueller anticipates Pleasant Valley’s style of play will limit possessions, much like last weeks’ game where Muscatine only managed to run 38 plays last week, and it will have to take advantage of every opportunity against a good defense.
That will likely start with feeding Tim Nimely, who has 494 rushing yards in four games this season. The junior rushed for a career-high 257 yards and one touchdown on 30 carries last season against the Spartans.
“We always want to lean on (Nimely),” Mueller said. “It’s just been a situation thing whether it’s a bad snap or penalty; it’s put us in situations where we haven’t been able to utilize him like we want to.
“If our offense is playing the way it should, Tim will have a big night. He’s our guy we’re going to lean on.”
The Muskie coach says his team has been more consistent with execution in practice this week but admitted his team needs to start showing up on Friday nights.
For Muscatine, it may be now or never, at least as far as the playoffs are concerned.
“We have not played our best,” Mueller said. “Nowhere near it yet. What better time to do it than (tonight) against PV?”
