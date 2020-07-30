Muskies' season ends with consolation game loss

FORT DODGE, Iowa — After losing in the Class 5A semifinals, Muscatine understood all good things must come to end. The team wasn’t, however, necessarily ready for how it would end.
Throughout the year, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Muskies excelled at bouncing back from their rare losses.
After Muscatine rattled off five wins to start the season, the team ripped off seven wins after their first loss to Pleasant Valley. Another seven straight wins following their loss to Assumption put the Muskies in the Class 5A state tournament semifinals.
But after Wednesday’s 9-0 defeat to Cedar Rapids Kennedy ended their state title chances, the Muskies looked downright deflated.
“This was a great learning experience for us,” junior Olivia Harmon said. “We were thrilled to make it to the tournament, it was such a big honor for us. We just have to learn from this.
“This game definitely did not define us. We just didn’t play our game today. We accomplished a lot this season.”
In Thursday afternoon’s 5A consolation game, Muscatine couldn’t get much of anything going, and were again shut out, this time to the tune of a 10-0 final in five innings to Ankeny Centennial.
“We were better than that,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “I think the girls just ran out of gas. We definitely looked tired today. There were some mental mistakes and things we did … we just kind of wore down. The kids competed, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Still, there were a number of positives to take from the season. Among them: their conference championship was the school’s first since 2013 and they advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2001.
In the contest for third place, Centennial scored in each of the five innings played while holding the Muskies, who have found so much success on the base paths with speed and hitting depth, to just three hits.
Muscatine again had trouble keeping the ball in the park while on defense as they gave up a two-run shot to senior Kennedee Jones and another of the three-run variety to sophomore Lizzy Klunder. The Muskies gave up three long balls against CR Kennedy in the semifinals.
“Our defense can’t make errors and our bats need to score runs,” said Hopkins. “We can’t expect our pitchers to go out there and put zeroes up on the other team.”
Muscatine got runners on in each of the first two innings. Juniors Olivia Harmon and Kaylynn Salyars drew walks and senior Rylee Blake was plunked in the leg by a Madi Huisman pitch in the first and junior Aricka Ramser led off the second with a base hit.
Both innings, however, ended with Centennial (23-9) turning a double play, and the senior Huisman went on to work a five-inning shutout.
“Even though we didn’t come out the last two games and play the way we had hoped, it’s still cool to be here,” Blake said.
Junior Rylie Moss doubled in the third and freshman Becca Haag did the same in the fourth as the Muscatine (19-4) offense tried to get going, to no avail.
Ramser reached a second time via base on balls in the fourth, Blake got hit by a pitch again — the fourth time in two games — and junior Malia Cook reached on a Jaguar error, but even with the runners the team did get, little was made of the opportunities as the team went 0-19 with runners in scoring position over their last two games.
“That’s a killer,” Hopkins said. “We’ve had an opportunity in (each of the last two games) to score in the first inning, I’m not saying that would’ve changed the outcome, but for us, that’s a momentum thing. … When you leave runners in scoring position in the first inning, it does the opposite for us.
“We just didn’t play the way we’ve been playing all year.”
Blake, along with fellow senior Emily Nietzel, figure to be the only losses when Muscatine returns for the 2021 season, meaning the Muskies are planning on a return trip to Fort Dodge with a happier ending.
“This experience showed us what we need to do to get back here and become state champions,” Moss said.
