Muskies' season ends with consolation game loss

Still, there were a number of positives to take from the season. Among them: their conference championship was the school’s first since 2013 and they advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2001.

In the contest for third place, Centennial scored in each of the five innings played while holding the Muskies, who have found so much success on the base paths with speed and hitting depth, to just three hits.

Muscatine again had trouble keeping the ball in the park while on defense as they gave up a two-run shot to senior Kennedee Jones and another of the three-run variety to sophomore Lizzy Klunder. The Muskies gave up three long balls against CR Kennedy in the semifinals.

“Our defense can’t make errors and our bats need to score runs,” said Hopkins. “We can’t expect our pitchers to go out there and put zeroes up on the other team.”

Muscatine got runners on in each of the first two innings. Juniors Olivia Harmon and Kaylynn Salyars drew walks and senior Rylee Blake was plunked in the leg by a Madi Huisman pitch in the first and junior Aricka Ramser led off the second with a base hit.

Both innings, however, ended with Centennial (23-9) turning a double play, and the senior Huisman went on to work a five-inning shutout.