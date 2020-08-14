Muskies see positive signs in first meet

PV's Jack Dumas was the event's medalist. The senior shot a 72.

Junior Doug Custis led the Muskies, registering an 84.

"I really started playing well on the back nine," said Custis. "Three birdies on the back nine, you can't complain about that. I was able to control the ball better (as the day went on) and keep it in front of me."

Senior Josh Dieckman, who played in his first varsity golf meet, finished with a 90, Muscatine's second-best score.

"(Josh) had six three-putts and two penalty strokes," Schultz said. "That's eight stokes. That turns a 90 into an 82."

Obviously, there's still plenty to work on for the Muskies and their relatively inexperienced team, but how the team responded to bad shots had their coach and their captain pleased.

"You could hit one bad shot out there and think you're out of it," Custis said. "But then you come back here and look at the scores and realize you weren't. I think that's something everyone will learn, myself included."

Schultz singled out Custis in that regard.