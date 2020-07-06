Muskies settle for split with Knights

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Steve Hopkins walked out of the St. Vincent Complex on Monday night with mixed emotions.

The good news for his Muscatine softball program was knocking off Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption 9-3 in the opening game of a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader. The sour note was squandering several chances in a 2-1 setback in the nightcap.

“That’s where the frustration is,” Hopkins said. “We had opportunities to take control of the second game and walk out of here with two wins more than likely.

“For us to continue to make strides, improve and get better, we’ve got to capitalize on opportunities and take them when they are there for us. If we want to have a chance at advancing through regionals, we have to be consistent. If we’re not, we’ll go home early.”

Still, 5A 12th-ranked Muscatine (12-2, 10-2) is tied for the MAC lead with Bettendorf and one game in front of Assumption in the loss column. Muscatine and Bettendorf square off Thursday night at Bettendorf High School. The Muskies close the conference season with a home doubleheader against Davenport North on Monday.