With games on back-to-back days to start the season, Muscatine coach John Windham did something his players didn’t expect less than 24 hours after Thursday’s setback against Iowa City High: He elected to practice after school on a gameday.
It wasn’t a full-blown practice, but the Muskies did some five-on-five halfcourt work in a shootaround that lasted more than an hour to prepare for tonight’s game against Washington.
“We have to use every moment to teach,” Windham said. “We tweaked a few things tonight, and it worked for us.”
Although the improvement wasn’t enough for a win, there was clear progress in Friday’s 54-38 setback to Washington.
“I thought the first half when we did the stuff we’ve been trying to do, you saw what happened,” Windham said. “There were a lot of pluses tonight.”
However, the game started much like Thursday’s game, with the Muskies falling behind 8-2 in the first 90 seconds to the Demons. Washington extended its lead to 11, 16-5, by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter, however, was a different story.
Down 21-9, sophomore Josh Dieckman sparked a 12-0 Muscatine run to tie the score at 21 at halftime with a pair of post buckets and three blocks. Fellow sophomore Noah Yahn, who finished with a team-high 14 points, scored the other eight points in that run.
“I thought (Josh) Dieckman came in the first half and picked us up big time,” Windham said. “We need to have him do more of that. Hopefully every game somebody gets better.”
The first four minutes of the third quarter were tightly contested, and neither team led by more than four points. But Cade Hennigan scored two of his 14 points to spark a 9-0 Demon run to take a 38-29 lead late in the third quarter.
The Muskies closed the gap to seven by the end of the third and got as close as five, 41-36, when Noah Yahn made a layup early in the fourth quarter.
“Last night was his first varsity start against a good team,” Windham said of Yahn. “In your second game, you feel a little more comfortable.”
However, the Muskies went nearly five minutes without scoring in the fourth quarter thanks to the Demons' full court press.
“That stretch where we didn’t score in the fourth quarter we went back to the old stuff,” Windham said. “They forgot what we’re trying to preach. … Our goal is to average 10 (points) a quarter. We almost got there.”
However, after holding Washington without a point for an eight-minute stretch earlier in the game, Muscatine (0-2) stepped up its defensive intensity once again in the fourth and held the Demons without a point for the first four minutes of the period.
But Yahn picked up his fourth foul with 5:40 remaining in the contest and the Demons went on a 13-2 run to close the game from there. Luke Turner scored six of his game-high 15 points to spark the run for Washington.
Still, Windham and the Muskies walked away from Friday’s loss encouraged at the progress. The Muskies were more aggressive on the offensive end — though Windham says five free throw attempts per game “isn’t going to cut it,” — the defensive rebounding was improved and turnovers were less common.
Windham knows the Muskies still have a lot of work to do, but the first-year Muscatine coach undoubtedly left Muscatine high school Friday night with a better feeling than Thursday night.
“It’s a process,” Windham said. “(We) just have to get better every day.”
