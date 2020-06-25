Muskies shut out River Queens for doubleheader sweep

"We're young and we have a lot of good depth," Hopkins said. "All the girls work really hard, so when you get a chance to get those kids in and get them some playing time, it's rewarding for them, and came in and they all did a nice job, so that's a good sign for the program."

To start the first game, the Muskies' first seven hitters all reached and scored. The eighth batter, sophomore Karly Ricketts, reached on a walk, meaning the River Queens weren't able to record an out until the Muskies' ninth batter.

Junior Kaylynn Salyars and senior Rylie Blake each knocked in multiple runs during the inning.

Salyars scored the Muskies' eighth run in the second, driven in on an RBI fly to center by Ramser.

Muscatine (7-1, 7-1 MAC) got solid pitching throughout the two games. Bree Seaman got the win in Game 1, combining with Brylee to hold the River Queens (1-6, 0-6 MAC) to just one hit — a single by senior Madison Meggenberg — while allowing three walks in the shutout win.

Freshman Maura Chalupa went the distance on the mound in the Muskies' 12-0 four-inning win in the nightcap.

"Our pitchers did an excellent job," Salyars said. "They knew what they were doing, they had the confidence in themselves and had the defense working behind them."