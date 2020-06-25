Muskies shut out River Queens for doubleheader sweep

The Muskie softball team held steady in the Class 5A rankings this week, coming in 12th.
That didn't stop the Muskies, who were coming off their first loss of the season against No. 8 Pleasant Valley, from feeling like they had something to prove heading into Thursday's home doubleheader against Clinton.
Mission, accomplished.
Muscatine wasted little time in the opening game, scoring seven runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-0 win over Clinton. It took more time for the Muskies to get their bats going in the second game, but a big third inning guided them to a 12-0 win in the finale, delivering a shutout sweep to get Muscatine back on the winning track.
"The first game, we started out strong," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We still kind of have dead innings where some inconsistency gets us. But we finished strong (in Game 2) to get the run-rule (win). We just have to figure out why we come out flat the second game, but we'll figure it out."
Up 8-0 in the third inning of the opener, Hopkins used the opportunity to utilize some of his bench. The Muskies sent four straight pinch hitters to the plate over a stretch during that inning.
After eighth-grader Brylee Seaman reached while hitting for her sister, sophomore Bree Seaman, junior Malia Cook grabbed a bat for junior Aricka Ramser and sent a shot over the left-center field fence for a pinch-hit, two-run home run.
"We're young and we have a lot of good depth," Hopkins said. "All the girls work really hard, so when you get a chance to get those kids in and get them some playing time, it's rewarding for them, and came in and they all did a nice job, so that's a good sign for the program."
To start the first game, the Muskies' first seven hitters all reached and scored. The eighth batter, sophomore Karly Ricketts, reached on a walk, meaning the River Queens weren't able to record an out until the Muskies' ninth batter.
Junior Kaylynn Salyars and senior Rylie Blake each knocked in multiple runs during the inning.
Salyars scored the Muskies' eighth run in the second, driven in on an RBI fly to center by Ramser.
Muscatine (7-1, 7-1 MAC) got solid pitching throughout the two games. Bree Seaman got the win in Game 1, combining with Brylee to hold the River Queens (1-6, 0-6 MAC) to just one hit — a single by senior Madison Meggenberg — while allowing three walks in the shutout win.
Freshman Maura Chalupa went the distance on the mound in the Muskies' 12-0 four-inning win in the nightcap.
"Our pitchers did an excellent job," Salyars said. "They knew what they were doing, they had the confidence in themselves and had the defense working behind them."
Junior Rylie Moss got hit by a pitch to start the second game for the Muskie offense and scored to make it 1-0. That score would hold until the third.
Moss came into the game carrying an .810 batting average, second-best in the state behind Linn-Mar senior Kennedy Rentschler's mark of .846. The Muskie center fielder went 6-7 Thursday night with two stolen bases, a double and the game-ending RBI in the second game.
"I'm just happy (Rylie) is on our team," said Hopkins. "I couldn't imagine trying game plan for her. She's just amazing, there's so many different things she can do offensively if you watch her. She's not just a one- or two-dimensional type hitter. She gets us going, she gets on base, she's quick and aggressive, she steals bases. That gets the rest of the lineup going."
Leading 1-0 in the third of Game 2, the Muskie offense exploded for 10 runs. All but three Muscatine hitters saw two plate appearances in the inning.
Muscatine next sees action on Monday, when it takes on Davenport North in a road doubleheader.
"We're going to keep going ahead and keep pushing forward," said Salyars. "We want to keep going in a positive direction."
