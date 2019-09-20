JOHNSTON, Iowa – With less than eight minutes remaining and trailing by two scores, the Muscatine football team was desperate for points.
Junior Togeh Deseh, who is normally used as the anchor of the defensive line, lined up at fullback on fourth and goal from the two-yard line.
Muscatine snapped the ball directly to Tim Nimely, who plowed into traffic near the goal line.
Nimely was tripped up at the two-yard line, and Muscatine’s last chance of mounting a comeback vanished.
Johnston drained much of the remainder of the clock and sent Muscatine home with a 14-0 loss.
“We needed that one play to get us going,” Mueller said. “For whatever reason, we just have not been able to make it yet.
“We’ll get it done, I believe in our team.”
That was one of two trips inside the Dragons’ 20 where Muscatine came up empty. The first came midway through the third quarter, as a bad snap that resulted in a five-yard loss halted a methodical drive. Two plays later, a Zander Morgan pass sailed off the hands of a leaping Eli Gaye in the end zone on fourth down.
“We had plenty of plays to get the job done,” Mueller said. “I’m extremely proud of our effort. We played really, really hard. We just didn’t play well enough.”
Johnston, on the contrary, made plays when it needed them most. Quarterback Noah Storts hooked up with Cael Nesheim for two touchdown passes, the only two scores of the game.
Johnston, meanwhile, converted a third and long and fourth down for touchdown passes. The first was a 22-yard touchdown pass on a fourth and five on the Dragons’ second drive. The second touchdown came in the third quarter on a third and 15.
“We wanted to try to get them in passing downs and passing situations,” Mueller said. “Credit to them, they made the plays when they had to.”
Still, despite losing three of four to start the season, Muscatine (1-3) remains confident that it can pose problems for anybody when it finally turns the corner.
“We’re just figuring things out,” senior Takpor Tiah said. “Once we click, we’re going off.”
Johnston (2-2) went on an 11-play, 71-yard drive on its first drive of the third quarter, which was capped off by a Storts passing touchdown on third down. Still, Mueller was thrilled with the way his defense played Friday in holding Johnston to 304 yards despite being on the field most of the game.
“Our defense is playing really good football right now,” Mueller said. “We played with great intensity, great effort. We didn’t give up big plays and made then methodically move the ball down the field.
“(But) we didn’t come here to play well. We came here to win.”
And late in the third quarter, the Muskies were still very much alive to do just that. Gaye ripped off a 24-yard reception, followed by an 18-yard run by Nimely for 18 of his 82 yards to get the Muskies down to the Dragon 17.
But a bad snap halted that drive. Still, the Muskies didn’t give in.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Tiah hauled in an interception to give the Muskies life.
“The ball was high and I was like, ‘don’t drop this,’” Tiah said. “I have a coach on the sidelines, if I drop a ball she makes fun of me for the rest of the season. She was my motivation.”
However, any life Muscatine had quickly evaporated when Nimely was denied the end zone four straight times from the two-yard line.
Still, despite being 1-3 through four contests, Mueller remains confident his team will turn the corner.
“We’re a good team,” Mueller said. “We’re close, we’re going to break through. Our goal is to win districts and that’s ill out there for us. It’s a clean slate.”
