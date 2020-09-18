Muskies snap losing streak with homecoming win over West

“(Mason) has been disciplined in practice and been doing a great job waiting for his opportunity,” said Hawkins. ”His opportunity arose tonight, and he did a great job.

Both Muskie runners ended the game with over 100 yards on the ground.

Gaye finished with 121 yards on 26 carries and Crabtree added 103 yards on 18 carries.

And once given a lead to work with, the Muskie defense buckled down after allowing West quarterback Brady Hansen to complete six of his first eight passes for 60 yards.

Hansen ended with 21-of-37 for 162 yards.

But counting sacks against the run game, West ended with less than 10 yards gained on the ground.

After that, six consecutive Hansen passes fell incomplete and the Muskies held the Falcons to negative rushing yards in the first half.

Crabtree got the Muskie scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run, but Gaye added two scores of 3 and 1 yards in the first half as Muscatine (1-3) took a 20-0 lead over West (0-4) into the halftime locker room.

West’s best scoring chance came in the second quarter when the Falcons recovered a Muskie fumble on the Muscatine 27.