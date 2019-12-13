Muscatine head boys basketball coach John Windham knew he had a tall task ahead of him when he took the job prior to the 2018-19 season. But he probably didn’t think it would take 23 games worth of losses over two seasons to get his first win for the purple and gold.
But that streak ended on the Muskies’ home court on Friday night against Davenport West.
Muscatine’s leading scorer entering the game, junior Noah Yahn, was not in the starting lineup for the Muskies after getting sick on Thursday night. But Yahn caught fire in the second quarter and was 7-8 from the free-throw line in the last two minutes on the fourth to ice a 58-54 win for Muscatine over West.
“We’re getting where we need to get,” Windham said. “We still have a ways to go but I’m proud of our effort tonight.”
Yahn matched his jersey number in points with 22, all but two coming in either the first or fourth quarter.
“I just tried to rest and recover,” said Yahn. “I think the biggest part of tonight was our energy.”
The game didn’t start out looking great for the Muskies, however, especially after West big man Aldane Barrett threw down a thunderous put-back dunk that brought the visiting crowd to its feet.
The game was called closely on both sides, but the Falcons suffered from it a bit more as they saw several key players, specifically senior Jamal Winston, limited by foul trouble.
Winston scored 23 for West in its 10-point loss to Assumption to open the season. Against Muscatine, the senior guard ended up fouling out with just three points, all coming off free throws in the fourth quarter.
Not only did the Muskies play aggressively on offense, but the Muskie defense did a fantastic job not only against Winston but also the 6-foot-7 Barrett. Barrett finished with 15 points but, more importantly for Muscatine, he was held to just one field goal in the fourth quarter.
“It feels so good to have all this hard work pay off,” said Thomas.
Throughout, the Muskies also got big shots and hustle plays from junior Waker Cler, sophomore Braden Hufford as well as Ulses.
Josh Dieckman was tasked with guarding Barrett for most of the night. But Dieckman again was a key player for the Muscatine offense, too. Dieckman ended with 12 but scored five points in the final frame. Aside from Yahn catching fire in the second, Dieckman was the Muskies’ go-to offensive threat. The junior started the game by showing some range and hitting an early 3 but went scoreless in the second before finishing with five important fourth-quarter points.
In place of Yahn, Windham inserted junior Reed Ulses into the starting lineup. Ulses’ primary defensive assignment was Winston, who had trouble finding daylight against the 6-foot-4 Ulses.
“It’s good to get our first win,” Dieckman said. “I’m glad to see us come together as a team. It finally happened.”
“The key tonight was defense,” said Windham. “We scrapped for all the loose balls and rebounds, and that’s what we need to do to be competitive in this league.”
