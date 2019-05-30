Muscatine hasn't seen a whole lot of field time in the early part of the season, but it has definitely seen a share of quality opponents. After seeing Louisa-Muscatine and West Liberty last weekend, Muscatine didn't get a break with Bettendorf coming to town.
The Muskies (1-2) were able to get a split of the two-game set on Thursday. The first went eight innings, with the Bulldogs (2-3) ultimately breaking the scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the extra inning the Muskies could only get one back in the bottom in a 2-1 loss.
Muscatine took the second game by a score of 5-1.
In the first game, both sides played to a relative stalemate. Each side advanced a few runners into scoring position but defenses then locked down, until the runs scored in the eighth.
"We had ten hits in the game and a number of line-drives that were right at them and caught," Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. "We could have easily had 15, 16 hits."
Bettendorf looked to be on the verge of getting a runner across home plate in the top of the sixth inning. But Muskie left fielder Nikole Molina made a nice play at the wall for an out. Then center fielder Rylie Moss ended the Bulldogs' chance at a run when she caught a shallow fly ball then threw a dart home to get the Bettendorf runner trying to tag from third.
After the Bulldogs drove two across, the Muskies looked to tie the score and extend the game, but came up short. Down 2-0 in the eighth, catcher Kaylie Reynolds hit a double and was driven in by Kate Nelson. Nelson advanced to scoring position on an Olivia Harmon base hit but that's where things ended for Muscatine in Game 1.
"We had many opportunities with runners in scoring position to get a hit, but it didn't work out for us," Hopkins said. "We just came up one run short."
In Game 2, the Muskies relied heavily on their defense. Even in getting eight hits, the Bulldogs were only able to get one home.
For the Muskies, the offense carried over some momentum from the later innings of Game 1.
In her first at-bat to lead off Game 2, Rylie Moss drew a walk, stole second, then reached third when a pitch in the dirt got by the Bulldog catcher. Shortstop Haley Jarrett then drove in Moss with a sacrifice to get the scoring started.
"The top of the order is huge," Hopkins said, "Rylie is a great base runner, she's very aggressive. We can put pressure on the defense and force them to make mistakes and generate some runs early (and) force (the opponent) to play uphill."
Moss reached via base hit in her second plate appearance of the game, then Jarrett drew a walk with no outs. Both players were then driven in on a Kaylie Reynolds double.
In the fifth, Reynolds and Kaitlyn Lathrop started the inning by drawing walks, then eventually both came all the way around to score on consecutive wild pitches.
That would prove to be more than enough for the Muskies in Game 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.