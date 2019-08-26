The volleyball season started on a relatively easy note for the Muskie girls.
Perhaps a little too easy, because it grew tougher in a hurry for the Muskies.
In the triangular between Muscatine, Mount Pleasant and Burlington at Muscatine High School on Monday evening, Burlington ended up the only team unscathed. The Muskies finished 1-1 and Mount Pleasant failed to get in the win column.
“This is kind of unusual for us,” Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said. “This is the first time we’ve done a triangular … we had this week open, so we tried to put something together so the girls had some competition.”
Muscatine topped Mount Pleasant 25-10, 25-22 before falling to Burlington 25-19, 20-25, 16-14.
In first game of the first match between Muscatine and Mount Pleasant, the Muskies scored the game’s first nine points. As the game went on, it got further and further out of reach for the Panthers.
Muscatine expanded its lead to 18-6 and four of Mount Pleasant's six points came via Muscatine errors. The Muskies outscored the Panthers 7-4 from there to win the opening game.
Mount Pleasant played a much more crisp game in the second go-round but still couldn’t put the Muskies away.
“Sometimes it’s hard to keep yourself pumped up when you have a blowout like that first game was,” Martin said. “But the girls played well, they stayed together and we ended up winning the game.”
Hannah Wieskamp, Kaylynn Salyars and Hannah Reynolds led the way for the Muskies. Wieskamp recorded four blocks, three kills and two aces. Salyars added three kills, two aces and a dig while Reynolds notched six kills.
As expected this early in the season, play got a little sloppy at times, but communication grew better throughout the evening, especially for the Muskies.
The second match posed more problems for Mount Pleasant as Burlington took that match 25-20, 25-11.
In both Burlington matches, the one-two punch of Madison Bunton setting up Angel Baylark kills was too much for either opponent.
The closing match between Muscatine and Burlington was a back-and-forth affair, but Burlington pulled out a late win in the deciding Game 3 to beat the Muskies on their home floor.
Muscatine had chances to pull off the win over the Grayhounds, however.
The Muskies fell in Game 1 by a 25-19 score. After falling into a 9-3 hole, Muscatine fought back to make it 18-14 following a Kaitlyn McGinnis kill. Then Burlington scored four straight - two on aces - to go up 22-14. By then the deficit was too much for the Muskies.
The second game saw Muscatine jump out early. Wieskamp was involved in five of Muscatine’s first seven points as she recorded three kills, a block and an ace. At that point, the Muskies held a 7-4 advantage.
Later in the game, Burlington scored four straight points to make it 18-15 in favor of Muscatine, but that was the only point at which either team scored four straight in the middle game. The Muskies ended up with a 25-20 win to force a deciding third game.
The deciding game saw the Muskies able to get a late lead but unable to hang onto it.
After a Burlington ace put the Grayhounds up 11-10, Wieskamp again led a scoring charge that saw her record two kills and an ace to put the Muskies up 14-11.
“I commend the (Burlington) coaches,” said Martin, “they came out, they played aggressively, they have a couple of middles that can hit the ball.
“Most importantly, (we) didn’t lose our composure, showed a lot of character and continued to compete and that’s what it’s all about.”
Muscatine, however, was unable to score after that and Burlington ended up with a 16-14 win, scoring the game’s final five points.
Overall, the night was just as much about getting the kinks worked out. And the Muskies feel like they did just that.
“I think it’s going to be a pretty exciting season,” Martin said. “We need to keep the same energy and get ready to play again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.