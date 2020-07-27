Muskies' state march rolls on with 3-1 win over Valley

FORT DODGE — For the first time since 2001, the Muscatine girls softball team has advanced to the state semifinals.
Muscatine, the No. 6 seed in the Class 5A tournament, did so by scoring in the top of the first inning against West Des Moines Valley, the No. 3 seed, then riding stellar pitching and clutch defense to a 3-1 victory in Monday’s quarterfinal.
“Pitching and defense have been playing well,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “We really don’t have strikeout pitchers, per se, we’re just going to try and hold the hits down to a minimum and have our defense make plays and score some runs.
“We wouldn’t be where we’re at (without that).”
Valley finished with just three hits.
Hours before the game, it was announced that eight Muskies made the all-Mississippi Athletic Conference team, head coach Steve Hopkins was the coach of the year and junior center fielder Rylie Moss was conference player of the year.
Throughout the game, the Muskies kept the Tigers from being able to string together outs. Muscatine’s two, four and six hitters — juniors Olivia Harmon, Kaylynn Salyars and Aricka Ramser — all recorded multiple hits.
“That first run was vital,” Harmon said. “It took a little pressure off of our pitcher and defense, and it helped us with confidence. Once you get that first run, it’s kind of a breakthrough.”
Ramser’s three hits were the most by any player on either side.
Salyars was responsible for driving in two of the three Muskie runs. Her double in the first scored Harmon to give Muscatine the early lead.
In the fifth, the junior shortstop faced Valley starter Abigail White with the bases loaded and one away. Salyars tried to drive a hard grounder through the left side of the Valley defense that Alex Honnold made a diving play on and managed to get the force at third. But junior Malia Cook, who led off the inning with a hard-hit base hit to left-center, scored.
Ramser singled and scored on a wild pitch for the third run in the sixth.
“We really needed to score that extra run,” said Ramser. “We were only up by one, and we needed that just in case, just for insurance.”
White lasted five and two-thirds innings for the Tigers and pitched pretty well. But between her and sophomore reliever Lauryn Foudree, they gave up 11 hits, surrendered two walks and hit a pair of batters.
Freshman Maura Chalupa retired one hitter in the sixth for Muscatine (19-2) before turning things over to sophomore Bree Seaman.
The Tigers (23-5) had Chalupa in a couple predicaments, but only Honnold was able to do much with the Muskie pitchers.
“Our pitching was phenomenal,” Salyars said. “They did their best and did what they could … Our goal was to get the first run and go from there.”
Honnold was 2 for 2 with a walk and scored the Valley run when junior Bailey Walke put down a sacrifice bunt. After recording the out at first, the Muskies got a little greedy and tried to get Honnold at third, but the throw got away and allowed the senior to cross the plate.
In the fifth, Chalupa gave up two walks and faced a two-on, one-out situation that could have turned the game, but on a 2-2 count, the Muskie freshman struck out Walke for the second out, then proceeded to induce a weak infield fly to get out of the jam.
Seaman gave up a base hit to Valley senior Katie Newman to start the seventh, but, like Chalupa, retired a pair of Tiger hitters on strikeouts, allowing the Muskies to put the game away.
Muscatine will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1), the second seed in Class 5A, on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
At this point, however, the Muskies aren’t concerned much with rankings, seeding or records.
“Last year, Valley won the state tournament being the seven seed,” Hopkins said. “And I told the girls that, it doesn’t matter what’s (been done up until now). For us, we just have to try and play the best we can and compete. If we do that, win or lose, we can feel good when we walk off the field.”
