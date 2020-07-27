Muskies' state march rolls on with 3-1 win over Valley

“Our pitching was phenomenal,” Salyars said. “They did their best and did what they could … Our goal was to get the first run and go from there.”

Honnold was 2 for 2 with a walk and scored the Valley run when junior Bailey Walke put down a sacrifice bunt. After recording the out at first, the Muskies got a little greedy and tried to get Honnold at third, but the throw got away and allowed the senior to cross the plate.

In the fifth, Chalupa gave up two walks and faced a two-on, one-out situation that could have turned the game, but on a 2-2 count, the Muskie freshman struck out Walke for the second out, then proceeded to induce a weak infield fly to get out of the jam.

Seaman gave up a base hit to Valley senior Katie Newman to start the seventh, but, like Chalupa, retired a pair of Tiger hitters on strikeouts, allowing the Muskies to put the game away.

Muscatine will play Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1), the second seed in Class 5A, on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

At this point, however, the Muskies aren’t concerned much with rankings, seeding or records.

“Last year, Valley won the state tournament being the seven seed,” Hopkins said. “And I told the girls that, it doesn’t matter what’s (been done up until now). For us, we just have to try and play the best we can and compete. If we do that, win or lose, we can feel good when we walk off the field.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.