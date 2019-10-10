The Muscatine football team doesn’t behave in a manner its record would suggest.
At 1-5 overall and 0-2 within Class 4A, District 4, that’s a big compliment.
But the Muskies believe they’re close. With three games behind them that have been decided by three points, a couple of plays, or bounces, might be the difference between where they are now and a winning record.
And that idea keeps them going.
“They’ve done a really good job,” Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said. “They’ve been pretty resilient every week. Every week has been a tough deal, but they’ve been resilient and each week they keep coming back with a good attitude.
“They practice hard and have stayed together. Even though it’s been a challenging season in a lot of aspects, it’s been really rewarding to see the mental toughness and resiliency that these guys have.”
That resiliency will be put to the test yet again on the road against Linn-Mar, a team that received votes to be included in the Iowa AP top ten for Class 4A, but ultimately fell just outside that distinction.
“Linn-Mar is a really good team,” Mueller said. “They play in a $10 million stadium and that’s a really good experience for our guys, and we’re excited to go play.”
The most recent IHSAA RPI ranking has Linn-Mar at 14 in Class 4A. Muscatine, by the same measure, comes in at 35 out of 42 teams.
One of the Lions losses came to Urbandale in Week 4 by a 17-16 final. So they, too, know how it feels to come up short by a play or bounce.
That’s not to say Muscatine feels overmatched, quite the contrary.
“We’ve gone toe-to-toe with every team we’ve gone against,” Mueller said. “We just have to learn how to start making the winning plays. I believe in our guys, and believe we’ll find them.”
Linn-Mar heads into the game against Muscatine after a convincing 28-12 win over Iowa City West.
Offensively, the Lions are led by quarterback Mason Orr, who has thrown for 881 yards on a 63 percent completion percentage and eight touchdowns against no interceptions. Orr has also rushed for 104 yards on the season and three scores.
The relatively pass-heavy attack will offer something of a different look for the Muscatine defense. Though the unit has held up pretty well throughout the season.
The Muskie offense heads into the game with Jake Draves entrenched as the team’s starting quarterback and a backfield that features the always tough Tim Nimely.
Nimely is up to 580 yards on the season on 101 attempts. He also has a team-high five touchdowns.
The Muskies also have a pair of receivers who have quietly emerged over the past few games. Last week against Pleasant Valley Eli Gaye and Zach Hardy combined for 10 catches for 102 yards, both averaging double-digit yards a catch.
Muscatine feels up to the challenge that Linn-Mar brings. They’ve played well in spurts, they just feel like they’re coming up just short of putting a full game’s performance together. And there would be no better time to do it.
“(We're) just looking forward to the chance to get to go play again.” Mueller said. “Any time you have a tough loss like (last week) you want to have a chance to go back at it again, so we’re excited to go do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.