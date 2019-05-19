It's hard to miss the mantra the Muscatine baseball team is carrying this season. They literally wear it on their chests.
When the Muskies took to the practice field before uniforms were handed out, a smattering of players was wearing team-issued base layer gear to be worn under the game-day gear.
The shirts have the word "team" along with the Muskies' spearhead logo placed above the word "me."
"Team over me." That's that philosophy first-year head coach Grant Pippert is spreading to start his first year at the helm of Muscatine's varsity baseball team.
While it certainly holds plenty of meaning by itself, the slogan is simultaneously a bit of a stand-in for a new attitude for a new year.
"Last year was a rough year for them record-wise," Pippert said, referring to the 6-23 record from a year ago. "(We're) trying to put that in the rear-view mirror."
The Muskies certainly don't have a shortage of pitching depth. In fact, finding innings for all the arms might pose a bit of a challenge, but that's definitely a good problem to have.
"Thus far we have had really good simulated outings from several pitchers," Pippert said.
While the Muskies are trying to turn a new page, they're simultaneously leaning on the experience of a bunch of returnees to guide them this season.
"We have nine seniors who will all play important roles this season," Pippert said.
Senior Drew Logel figures to be a big factor in the Muskies' success this season. Last year, Logel went 2-4 on the mound with a 3.61 ERA. But the number that projects best for Logel this year is the .214 batting average opposing hitters had against him.
Logel is also a big threat with the bat. In fact, he's the top returning run producer as he accumulated 14 RBIs last season.
Other returning seniors that figure to factor prominently into Muscatine's production at the plate are Tom LoBianco and Vincent Benevente. LoBianco showed tremendous patience at the plate. He walked as many times as he struck out.
Benevente hit .323 over 62 at-bats, the highest mark of any Muskie coming back. Like LoBianco, the senior showed some impressive plate vision as he ended last year with a .408 on-base percentage.
The team knows the season can be a marathon, though, stressing that the most important thing is to be playing their best ball heading into July.
"Focus on process and not final product," the Muskies' coach said.
So far, so good for the Muskies. The first-year head coach feels good about what's he's seen so far.
"These kids have been great to work with," Pippert said. "We have a long ways to go but having good effort and attitude is a great foundation to build off of."
