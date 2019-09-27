IOWA CITY -- With it being the first game of district play, both sides came out throwing a bit of a curveball to the opponent.
For Muscatine, that meant starting junior Jake Draves at quarterback. Through the first four games, the Muskies had used two quarterbacks, but neither was Draves.
"We've been evaluating three guys for a while now," Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said, "and each week (Draves) has gotten a little better and better."
City High, on the other hand, handed the ball off more to Sila Lulinda than Tonka Hickman, which was not something they’ve done until they went up against the Muskies. Lulinda came in with just 10 carries but had eight by halftime against the Muskies.
In the end, though, it was hard running by Hickman and quarterback Raph Hamilton, as well as a huge fourth down conversion that delivered a 10-7 win to City High.
On Muscatine’s opening drive, the first-time quarterback had a 35-yard run down the sideline and two completed passes for 23 total yards. A bad snap sailed over Draves’ head right as they got inside the Little Hawk 20 tp derail the drive. After the ball squirted away from at least one player on each team, it ended up in the Little Hawks’ hands.
For the Muskies (1-4, 0-1 in Class 4A, district 4), it was more of a frustrating trend of drives stalling in the opponent’s red zone.
Shortly after, the teams swapped penalties before City High put the first score on the board when Hickman crossed the goal line from nine yards out to take a 7-0 lead.
Each team went on to swap punts, neither accomplishing much in their offensive attack.
Just before the end of the first half, City High (2-3, 1-0 in Class 4A, district 4) drove down inside the Muscatine 10. Hamilton got in the end zone on a sneak, but a holding call took the score off the board and backed City High up. On an ensuing pass attempt, Muskie defensive back Zach Hardy got his hands on an errant pass attempt but was unable to come down with the interception. City High was held to a field goal but added to their lead nonetheless, taking a 10-0 margin into halftime.
After handing off to Lulinda early, City High settled into a more familiar offense, as Hickman ended the game with 108 yards on 23 carries.
In the fourth quarter, Nimely had a first-down run on fourth-and-five, then a big nine-yarder where he drug three Little Hawk defenders to get the Muskies inside the 10. Nimely then found a running lane - and the end zone - to put Muscatine within three early in the final quarter.
The junior running back ended the game with 72 yards.
After mishandling the ensuiing kickoff, the Little Hawks were forced to start from their own 12.
After picking up a few first downs, City High converted a crucial fourth-and-one at midfield with five and a half minutes left. Then it converted again on the biggest play of the game, a fourth-and-10 in which Hamilton found wide receiver for Gable Mitchell for a 15-yard gain, a play that ended up sealing it for City High as Muscatine couldn't stop the clock from there on out.
"It's a tough loss," Mueller said. "We had our chances, just haven't been able to make the plays at key times.
"I love the team, I love the kids, they're playing hard, they're fighting ... it's a tough one, no question about it."
