Coming into tonight, the Muscatine girls soccer team hadn't tasted defeat this season.
But after losing to Bettendorf 3-1 on Tuesday evening, Muscatine's mission is to keep that bitter taste away for the rest of the season.
Compared to its other games, Muscatine wasn't able to control the tempo in the way it's been used to. Much of the action in the early minutes took place in front of the Muskies' own goal, trying to keep the Bulldogs away.
“(The result) is disappointing, but as I told the team it’s not necessarily that we don’t have the skills or anything," Muscatine head coach Nate Meineke said. "It’s just that desire to win.
"We need the girls that want to win on the team, and that's what we’ll be looking for the rest of the season."
The Bulldogs' first real scoring opportunity came in the second minute of action when Bettendorf put a corner kick right in front of the net. A Bulldog player put a good header on it but it was knocked down in traffic. The ball proceeded to sit in front of the goal for a tense second before the Muskies cleared it.
Bettendorf rattled off four shots on goal before Muscatine looked to get a serious shot at finding the back of the net.
The Muskies mounted a formidable counter attack after winning possession at the 10-minute mark. A through ball by senior Trinity Christy made it by a level of defense - and for a moment it looked like the Muskies would have a breakaway - but the last Bulldog defender got just enough of the ball to disrupt the momentum.
Shortly after Bettendorf won back possession, the Bulldogs found themselves right back in front of the Muskies' goal when senior Jaylen Cangas attempted a bicycle kick that sailed over goal.
The Bulldogs ultimately got on the scoreboard first off a bullet of a kick by freshman Riley Markham in the 30th minute.
Muscatine managed to get the equalizer in short order, however, when Christy put away a pass from senior Emma Freyermuth in the 36th minute.
The second half was all Bettendorf, though. The Bulldogs scored in the 44th minute and then again in the 62nd.
“They did a good job of moving the ball around and we were in scatter mode for a lot there," Muscatine head coach Nate Meineke said. "When they scored that second goal there, it took the wind out of our sails. Credit to them, (they’re) a good team.”
If the second goal took its toll on Muscatine's morale, the third was a demoralizer.
With the loss, the Muskies move to 4-1. But it won't be too long before Muscatine has a chance to move back atop the conference.
Davenport Assumption remains the lone undefeated in the MAC. But Muscatine has an opportunity to erase that distinction from Assumption's resumè when the two square off in Davenport Monday.
“We (have) the tournament on Friday and Saturday down in Burlington and then we turn around and play Assumption on Monday, that’ll be another tough task for us," said Meineke. "(The loss brought) us back down to earth and realize what we need to work on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.