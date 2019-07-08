ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- As the Muscatine softball team entered the dugout after the third inning of Game 2 Monday night, the chant was “Break it open.”
That’s exactly what the ninth-ranked team in Class 5A did against North Scott’s Ryann Cheek.
The Muskies sent 12 batters to the plate, scored seven runs on six hits to break a scoreless tie and take the nightcap over the Class 4A fourth-ranked Lancers 9-2 after winning the opener 3-2 to sweep their way to a solo second place Mississippi Athletic Conference finish.
“We’re happy with second place,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “It’s a lot about momentum and confidence. To come in here and be able to beat a very good North Scott team twice, we’re happy with that.”
Finishing the regular season with 14 straight victories and over 15 wins over ranked teams puts Muscatine in favorable position to host a regional title game.
It’s something that senior Kaylie Reynolds is hoping for.
“It’s been on our mind,” Reynolds said. “Just giving the best campaign we could going into final rankings.”
After seeing just two runners reach base through the first three innings against Cheek, Kaylynn Salyars started and ended the fourth inning explosion.
Salyars' leadoff double kick started the frame and was brought home on Reynolds double for the first run. Kaitlyn Lathrop and Nikole Molina drove in runs on singles to up the lead to 3-0.
Haley Jarrett walked in a run and Salyars roped her second double of the inning for two runs. Four of the runs were scored with two outs.
“We had gotten through the lineup and we had seen her enough to know what to expect,” Reynolds said. “We just looked for our pitch and made solid contact.”
That was more than enough run support for eighth-grader Maura Chalupa.
The right-hander allowed seven hits and induced 14 fly ball outs to hold the North Scott offense at bay.
She tossed six plus innings earned her sixth win of the season to remain perfect.
“For her to come out on this stage on senior night, she kept her composure,” Hopkins said. “Maura is a very humble kid and she does whatever you ask her to. For an eighth-grader, this is big for her.”
Two more insurance runs were added in the seventh. Six different players had at least one RBI in the nightcap. Jarrett, Molina and Salyars each notched two hits.
After going 4-0 at the Rick Doran Classic over the weekend, the Muskies (30-7, 15-3 MAC) scraped their way to take Game 1.
Scoring two runs in the third on a Nietzel RBI single and Molina’s run scoring groundout gave Muscatine an early 2-0 lead. Reynolds hit a double in the third that scored Salyars to make it 3-0.
Once North Scott (24-14, 12-6 MAC) scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings, it had the tying run on second base with two outs in the sixth.
Off the bat of Paige Westlin, center fielder Rylie Moss dove in shallow center to rob a hit away and keep the Lancers from tying the game.
“I don’t really think when I catch, I just went for it,” said Moss, who registered two hits in the opener. “I was trying to back up Carrie and keep the momentum on our side.”
Carrie Nelson notched her 19th win in the circle, tossing a complete game with three strikeouts. She induced a pair of fly outs in the seventh with the tying run on first.
Reynolds and Olivia Harmon each went 2-for-3 at the plate in the opener.
Muscatine will open its postseason run on Saturday against Cedar Rapids Jefferson with a possible regional final game against eighth-ranked Ottumwa next Tuesday.
“We just got to keep doing what we have been doing,” Hopkins said. “It’s one game at a time, we’re not going to change a lot of things. We can’t be satisfied.”
