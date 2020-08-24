Muskies take 9th at Bobcat Invitational

PEOSTA, Iowa — Though the Muscatine boys golf team has seen some degree of improvement since the season started, a little urgency has set in with the team.

The Muskies finished ninth out of 11 teams at the Bobcat Invitational, hosted by Western Dubuque at Thunder Hills Country Club. Muscatine finished with a team score of 369, led by Doug Custis, who shot a 87.

Behind Custis, Mike Henderson shot 89, Braden Hufford 95 and Josh Dieckman 98.

"We have to keep learning how to respond after making a bigger number with making a par or nice save," Custis said. "Our concern is playing well at the right time."

Pleasant Valley won the event with a score of 295. The Spartans placed three in the top six, including Jack Roemer, who was the meet medalist by shooting a 69, two stokes under par for the course.

For the Muskies, though, they've seen different golfers play well on different days, but they're anxious to realize the potential they feel they have.